9 amazing loft beds for tiny homes

Living in Singapore, one becomes accustomed to residing in rather cramped, cloistered and compact spaces. One area of the home that commonly suffers due to a lack of space is the bed and sleeping quarters. Beds are one of, if not the largest pieces of furniture in the home, and for this reason, they take up a huge amount of space in your floor plan. So what is one to do when working with a small or miniscule dwelling? Apartment living can be tough, but it can also encourage a little ‘thinking outside the box’ when it comes to the decoration and design of your abode.

Today we are going to take a peek at 9 incredible space-saving loft beds that are sure to impart a sense of style, as well as improve the cohesion and movement throughout your home.