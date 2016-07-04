12 examples of incredible wallpaper

No longer is wallpaper reserved for uppity mansions, heritage homes, or lavish contemporary villas. These days this ingenious wall covering has been provided a new lease on life, and is the perfect way one can breathe new life into their abode. Whether you desire a space that oozes style and sophistication, or a room that is vibrant and vivacious, there is undoubtedly a wallpaper to suit your tastes and preferences.

In tribute to this longstanding yet oft-overlooked domestic decoration we have gathered our 12 favourite designs that are sure to brighten, embolden, and illuminate your space. If you are considering some new wall coverings for your home, or would simply like to check out the latest trends in wondrous wallpaper, read on below!