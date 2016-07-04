Your browser is out-of-date.

12 examples of incredible wallpaper

press profile homify
Amazonia Light Wallpaper, Witch and Watchman Witch and Watchman Walls & flooringWallpaper
No longer is wallpaper reserved for uppity mansions, heritage homes, or lavish contemporary villas. These days this ingenious wall covering has been provided a new lease on life, and is the perfect way one can breathe new life into their abode. Whether you desire a space that oozes style and sophistication, or a room that is vibrant and vivacious, there is undoubtedly a wallpaper to suit your tastes and preferences.

In tribute to this longstanding yet oft-overlooked domestic decoration we have gathered our 12 favourite designs that are sure to brighten, embolden, and illuminate your space. If you are considering some new wall coverings for your home, or would simply like to check out the latest trends in wondrous wallpaper, read on below!

1. Geometric eclecticism

Goldsmith embroidered wallpaper by Custhom the Collection Walls & flooringWallpaper
Fancy a few geometric patterns for your home's interior? If the answer is yes then you have to check out this impressive, and eclectic design! Simple, recessive, but bursting with style, this is an ideal room enhancer for any dull or dreary space. 

2. Whimsical magic

Bamboo Cole & Son Walls & flooringWallpaper
Perfect for a bedroom, or a magically designed dining space, this delicate pink wallpaper is whimsical, while feeling filled with a dream-like fancifulness. 

3. Ornithologically on-trend

FotoTapeten aus der Kollektion ARKIV von Sandberg, Tapeten & Uhren Tapeten & Uhren Walls & flooringWallpaper
Want to impart a feeling of individuality and playfulness into your home? You simply cannot go wrong with this lively yet sophisticated bird themed wallpaper. Working well with a crisp, minimalist vibe let this wallpaper do all the work, by pairing it with simple timber furniture and accessories. 

4. Refinement and elegance

Wallpaper Les Fourmis, Snijder&CO Snijder&CO Industrial style kitchen
One of our personal favourites, this simple yet effective square patterned wallpaper mimics the feeling of tiles in this sleek kitchen space. Paired with a white marble counter, dusty blue joinery, copper sink fitting, and minimalist art, this is distinctly urbane and chic. 

Are you convinced yet? If our ideas and examples have inspired you to add a little wallpaper into your home, chat to an interior designer to get a style that suits your dwelling. 

5. Hot hexagons

Hexágono Bege e Cinzento OH Wallpaper Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Grey
Hexagons never go out of style—which is why they are unquestionably perfect for wallpapering any are of your home. From the kitchen to the living room, bedroom to the bathroom, there really isn't anywhere this design wouldn't look fabulous. 

6. Rustic age (without the maintenance!)

Cracks Wallpaper by Mister Smith Interiors homify Walls & flooringWallpaper
Are you looking to impart that 'my house is old and rustic' look, without having to take a sledgehammer to your wall? This wallpaper has the solution you've been searching for. With a digital print resembling weathered stucco and exposed brickwork, this is characterful, edgy, and won't damage the structural integrity of your home!

7. Tropically vibrant

Amazonia Light Wallpaper, Witch and Watchman Witch and Watchman Walls & flooringWallpaper
Who doesn't love tropical rainforests, and the critters that live within? Bring the forest into your own dwelling with possibly the most vibrant wallpaper we have ever seen!

8. Brightening up the bedroom

Lara Costafreda, Bloompapers Bloompapers Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Green
Brighten up your bedroom with gorgeously refreshing wallpaper that evokes a sense of tropical freshness. Paired with other bright colours and an indoor plant, this is a cohesive and colourful design. 

9. Pretty pineapples

Pineapple - Rina Donnersmarck - Photowall Photowall Walls & flooringWallpaper
Thinking a little outside the box with this pineapple print wallpaper, we adore the colourful, yet subtle print that is making us peckish just by looking at it!

10. Bringing artwork into the home

walldresses, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
These days wallpaper comes in a a range of different hues and styles, from simple to spectacular. This design is most definitely the latter, with a digital print image of Michelangelo's David, and a fence-like overlay. 

11. Cosy clouds

Winter Snowdrift Sian Zeng Walls & flooringWallpaper
Elegant, refined, yet brimming with a cheeky playfulness, this cloud motif wallpaper is perfect for evoking a cosy and comfortable ambience, with an added serene tranquillity.

12. Shiny and sumptuous

Familiehuis, Amsterdam Zuid, Binnenvorm Binnenvorm Modern style bedroom
For the final wallpaper we are looking at, we travel into the bedroom to take a peek at a perfectly designed space. Sleek and reflective, this semi-shiny surface is ideal for imparting a sense of opulence. 

Which wallpaper design is your favourite? We'd love to hear about what you loved (or didn't love) in the comments below!

