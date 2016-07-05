The incredible 6.5m-wide house

La Casa Desnuda, today’s feature property, is an impressive Mexican house that boasts a particularly surprising architectural feature. At only 6.5 metres in width, this dwelling is undeniably one of the slimmest and most slender properties we have seen! Featuring industrial chic interior and exterior aesthetics, a 27.5 metre long plot, and three levels of skilfully planned spaces, this property ticks all of the requisite design boxes, while looking intriguing and unique.

In addition to its narrow width, the house boasts huge glazed walls that open up to the manicured gardens and swimming pool. Designed by the talented team at Taller Architecture, this striking abode is unusual, original and full of personality! If you would like a quick tour inside, check out the images below.