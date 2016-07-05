The incredible 6.5m-wide house

La Casa Desnuda, today’s feature property, is an impressive Mexican house that boasts a particularly surprising architectural feature. At only 6.5 metres in width, this dwelling is undeniably one of the slimmest and most slender properties we have seen! Featuring industrial chic interior and exterior aesthetics, a 27.5 metre long plot, and three levels of skilfully planned spaces, this property ticks all of the requisite design boxes, while looking intriguing and unique.
In addition to its narrow width, the house boasts huge glazed walls that open up to the manicured gardens and swimming pool. Designed by the talented team at Taller Architecture, this striking abode is unusual, original and full of personality! If you would like a quick tour inside, check out the images below.
From our first viewing of this dwelling, it is clear that this is no ordinary home! With a width of only 6.5 metres, the house looks surprisingly large, and wonderfully spacious.
The house opens up to the exterior swimming pool, where it makes the most of every centimetre of space available. The garden is beautifully designed in a sophisticated manner, with manicured gardens and a gorgeously opulent range of verdant ferns and outdoor furniture.
The colour palette is also rather neutral, helping the interior, as well as the exterior to feel large and welcoming. Harmonious in its design, this residence manages to dramatically work with its slim plot, rather than against it.
The entrance to this dwelling is of particular note, as it wonderfully creates an oasis of enjoyable plant life. Serene, tranquil and utterly alluring, the home's interior is delicately lit with natural light that streams in through the glazed openings.
As the house is lacking floor space, the architects and designers have looked upward and created vertical gardens that are both modern and ingenious.
Let's take a wander inside…
As we head inside the home we are greeted by the sophisticated yet rustic kitchen. It is here that the designers have opted for an industrial-esque aesthetic, with a nod to heritage and tradition.
The attention to detail within this home is impressive, no doubt in part due to the large timber table that is an undeniable standout feature within the room. This huge table helps the area to feel social and approachable, generating an interactive space for every family member to gather, chat and mingle.
In addition, the kitchen boasts mirrored joinery. Chic, eye-catching and totally on-trend, this beautiful inclusion helps the interior to feel even more spacious than it most-likely should.
Making most of its narrow and slender plot, the architects worked with height to provide a range of different interior spaces.
In this room we are able to view the mezzanine area, which benefits from the large walls of glass that are able to be opened up, and fill the interior with a huge volume of natural light.
Moreover, designers have chosen to implement mid-century modern furniture. Subtle and refined, these pieces baulk the trend of overstuffed sofas or seats, and are instead elegantly simple and minimal.
The interior is still industrial in its appeal and style, with exposed concrete walls and bricks imparting a feeling of rawness and an organic contemporary aesthetic.
Full of personality and charm, our last image is taken within the bedroom, which is no less impressive or alluring.
Our eyes are immediately drawn towards the feature artwork that sits above the bed. This unique inclusion ensures the room is bright and lively, which works wonderfully against the muted colour palette within.
Another impressive and attention-grabbing feature within this room is the balcony-cum-light well. This outdoor area connects the interior bedroom space with the exterior, providing the sleeping quarters natural illumination.
