10 sleek sliding doors for small homes

So you’ve moved into a fabulous new home, but there’s a problem: it's uncompromisingly compact and small. Living in a minute dwelling can often present many domestic challenges, not least the fact that it can be difficult finding a place for your entire household miscellany. However, just because you reside in a miniscule abode, doesn’t mean you can’t live big!

Often some of the biggest issues with a small home are the internal doors. Unbeknownst to many, doors actually take up a fair amount of the indoor space when opening and closing. The solution? Sliding doors. Sliding doors offer space saving benefits, while also imparting a contemporary aesthetic and ambience. To provide you with some inspirational sliding door ideas, as well as a few gorgeously designed home interiors, we’ve collated 10 neat examples below. Read on to learn more!