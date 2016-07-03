Before and after: a dull home gets a dazzling makeover

The Spanish home makeover that we are about to witness today is a reflection of how designs and aesthetic tastes change over time. For instance, the modern homeowner is not just satisfied with basic functionality, but rather looks for contemporary and fashionable accents which can give his abode a whole new look. So when the previous owners left this Spanish residence in a shabby and mundane state, the architects at Estudio Arquitectura E Interiorismo stepped in and helped create a facelift which left the new owners duly impressed. Equipped with sleek designs and futuristic ideas, this home is now a chic and snazzy place in which to live and make the most of an urban lifestyle.
The casual looking space was lacking a well-defined design scheme. This may have worked for the previous home owners. But now, the new owners desired an upgrade from the drab white furniture and the complete lack of flourishes. The television needed a little more thought before being installed in a random spot, while the doors and windows also needed structural updates.
By adding a little refinement to the living area, the designers have managed to achieve a lot. To begin with, the couch has been shifted away from the door as it was creating a cluttered feel. Furthermore, the wall housing the television now features a stylish diagonal panel of wood that grazes the ceiling. The glass doors flaunt a clean, modern look and let you soak in the sunny brightness of the outdoors.
The bathroom was a terribly cluttered space where the old-school sink took up a lot of room, while there was no designated area for storage and convenience. The fixtures also needed to be replaced.
The designers have now not only brought in a more structured feel with a designated area for showering and storage, but they've also introduced a chic monochrome scheme with black flooring and white walls. This gives the space a visual lift and creates a proper style scheme for the area.
The designers have decided to make creative use of elements in order to make the bedroom seem cosy rather than cramped. To begin with, the asymmetrical shape of the headboard draws the eye and the wooden panel focused on the bed catches our attention. As it clads the space and comes down to meet the television, one realises that an alcove of sorts has been created. Black shelves beside the bed create a fitting contrast.
The revamping has allowed the bedroom to rid itself of clutter, and the homeowners now have a space where they can luxuriously choose their clothes, shoes and accessories every morning! A mix of open shelves, drawers, and closed cabinets offer storage solutions like never before.
This home shows how a neat design scheme and a few artistic touches can produce a modern and refined look. If you're looking for more ideas, here is another transformation story you'll love: Before and after: from shabby to chic – quite literally!