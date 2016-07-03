Before and after: a dull home gets a dazzling makeover

The revamping has allowed the bedroom to rid itself of clutter, and the homeowners now have a space where they can luxuriously choose their clothes, shoes and accessories every morning! A mix of open shelves, drawers, and closed cabinets offer storage solutions like never before.

This home shows how a neat design scheme and a few artistic touches can produce a modern and refined look. If you're looking for more ideas, here is another transformation story you'll love: Before and after: from shabby to chic – quite literally!