Before and after: a miraculous minimalist makeover

Homes are a reflection of who we are and the experiences that we accumulate. For some of us, without realising it, the home begins to wear the clutter of the things we collect and stow away, without much thought as to how it will affect the overall design scheme. Luckily, there are amazing design experts who know the magic of scraping away chaos and dressing up the place with an amazing makeover! So come and take a look at this before & after project by the interior designers and decorators at Light and Salt Design in Seongnam, Korea.
The living room may once have been chic, but the leather couch now sports a tired look while the white sideboard feels outdated. Also, the layout and the walls look chaotic and cluttered.
The hardwood tiles have been swapped for a sheet of laminate, while a white square light sits where the old fan and harsh white lighting were before. The sideboard has been sent packing and a bank of shelves stand stylishly with symmetrical niches lining the entire wall. The shelf and flooring match each other and a slight grey tint marks the opposite wall. And look at that natural light coming in from the wall-to-wall window, recharging the room instantly!
Well, boring, that is what it was. The dining room failed to excite in anyway with its simple look and cramped corners. We could tell there was plenty of space for the designers to explore and create a look that would make it seem more open – yet there was very little happening in that direction.
The introduction of a new layout and some sleek yet solid elements has made this a trendy space. The dining room has been done up in a light-hued laminate for the floor and greyish accent walls that sit well with the wooden fixtures. The bulky table and cabinet have been removed and on one side a bench sits as a possible position for the dining table. Beyond, one can see the grey contours of the kitchen peeping out from their well laid out environs.
The bathroom was previously a cramped space with an old-fashioned sink and WC unit, while the tub lay stuck in one corner. The cabinet next to the mirror was also in an uncomfortable spot above the WC unit.
Wow, what a transformation! From a cluttered, dim space to a chic room that is neat and pleasing. The cool stone floor and the grey marble makes the room shine while the sleek fixtures and mirrored cabinets make the whole space look larger. The mirrored storage takes care of clearing the clutter, while the glass partitioning creates the perfect, sleek division.
