Before and after: a miraculous minimalist makeover

Wow, what a transformation! From a cluttered, dim space to a chic room that is neat and pleasing. The cool stone floor and the grey marble makes the room shine while the sleek fixtures and mirrored cabinets make the whole space look larger. The mirrored storage takes care of clearing the clutter, while the glass partitioning creates the perfect, sleek division.

Impressed by this makeover? Here is another before & after story for more ideas: Mundane to magical: a drab home gets a glossy revamp!