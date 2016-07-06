Before and after: a bare apartment gets a cosy wooden revamp

The space on the right now has an airy ambience, owing to a vintage-style chair and lush indoor greenery which balance the richness of the wooden beams overhead. This is now the perfect spot in which to retire with a book! The bathroom is amply illuminated, and decked with fresh flowers for a rejuvenating touch.

This makeover shows us how far a few dainty and stylish touches can go in making a house look like a home! Also, the right colours, patterns and textures have created unforgettable visual and sensual appeal in this abode.