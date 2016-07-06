Before and after: a bare apartment gets a cosy wooden revamp

Building walls and constructing a roof over them requires colossal effort, but it is only the first step in designing and building a real home. The house that an architect envisions is turned into a real, liveable home by visually pleasing touches that contribute to an attractive design scheme. In this before & after tour, the home stagers at Home Switch Home in Reggio Emilia have created a warm and trendy home from a bare shell. Originally, the abode was lacklustre and devoid of appropriate design and decor accents. But now it’s a dream come true for a small and happy family. Come and take a look to know more!
The main room of the apartment was structured in a way that encouraged the creation of nooks which had the potential to become features in their own right. The hardwood floor and the plain walls were in need of some excitement though.
The ceiling beams at the far end of the living room have been kept intact and flaunt rich saffron and brown shades. This has sparked the use of subtle colour play on the walls to define an interesting design scheme. The navy blue sectional and the green wall behind it make for a neutral yet solid statement. At the same time, one only needs to travel a few steps to find white furniture bringing out the beauty of the muted green wall in the dining room. Chrome lamps and a black and white monogrammed painting make this space look trendy as the criss-cross cobweb pattern on the chair backs matches the artwork. The layout has been left open with good and practical use of the space.
The bedroom definitely had some solid elements that would work for it in the long run, including the diagonal placement of the hardwood tiles and the slim niche with shelves. But it was lacking a proper design and décor scheme that could show off its strengths.
The bedroom is now a haven of pastel hues. The pale green shade behind the bed is tranquil and complements the cushions, while the shelf stands next to the bed to enable easy access to essentials. The accent wall is the perfect backdrop in this attic-like space with the white bed standing against it. Subtle green and grey liven up the bedding with a soothing effect. The dainty bedside lamps create a warm glow while the pops of colour on the shelves add some fun.
The space on the right could very well be a lounge-style area if it were decorated with a little more deliberation. And the bathroom could do with a lot more light and freshness to bring out the beauty of its bright green tiles.
The space on the right now has an airy ambience, owing to a vintage-style chair and lush indoor greenery which balance the richness of the wooden beams overhead. This is now the perfect spot in which to retire with a book! The bathroom is amply illuminated, and decked with fresh flowers for a rejuvenating touch.
This makeover shows us how far a few dainty and stylish touches can go in making a house look like a home! Also, the right colours, patterns and textures have created unforgettable visual and sensual appeal in this abode.