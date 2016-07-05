A sleek home of modern class

Today on homify we travel to Johannesburg, South Africa, to explore a majestic tropical home that covers a vast 730m2. The luxurious residence is the work of architect Rudolph van der Meulen from the celebrated architectural firm Nico van der Meulen Architects.

The original structure had a 1950s design and the owner wanted a modern home with a unique flow. The owner also anticipated future vertical expansions, so the structure needed to have a flat roof to provide an easy base. We won't give away all the details just yet, but let's just say that the result is nothing short of spectacular. Come with us to explore this glitzy home through a series of beautiful photos. Forgive us if we use more photos than normal!