A sleek home of modern class

Today on homify we travel to Johannesburg, South Africa, to explore a majestic tropical home that covers a vast 730m2. The luxurious residence is the work of architect Rudolph van der Meulen from the celebrated architectural firm Nico van der Meulen Architects.
The original structure had a 1950s design and the owner wanted a modern home with a unique flow. The owner also anticipated future vertical expansions, so the structure needed to have a flat roof to provide an easy base. We won't give away all the details just yet, but let's just say that the result is nothing short of spectacular. Come with us to explore this glitzy home through a series of beautiful photos. Forgive us if we use more photos than normal!
The home has a single level and a flat roof, but it possesses an ambience of abundance and grandeur. The sociable areas are composed of large open plan spaces with double height and volume. The height is accentuated by a series of large black beams and vast expanses of transparent glass.
The deep outdoor pool has also been designed to run right up to the various entertaining areas. These encircle the pool and make it a very central part of the home design.
The home can be completely opened up to the outdoor areas on two sides. The meeting point between the lush green lawn here and the internal spaces has also been kept minimal. The ground meets at the same height, there is no step and few barriers between internal and external spaces. Finally, note how the white floor of the living room on the far left here extends to form the steps of the pool.
The distinction between internal and external areas is blurred with the help of a series of folding glass doors. But the seamless flow of light and air does not end there. The internal spaces have been designed with an open plan layout. While there are few dividing walls, the spaces have been clearly delineated by a series of steps and platforms.
The monochrome kitchen has a glossy sophisticated feel. This is largely due to the glossy black and white kitchen cupboards. Black is an adventurous shade to use in a kitchen, but this one is made all the brighter by a series of very high-set windows that are just out of frame here.
The interior has a neutral colour scheme that helps continue the bright, continuous flow of energy throughout the home. A series of bold splashes of colour have also been introduced in the furniture and accent pieces. Note the low set openings on either side of the living room here. The water feature on the left has been used to separate the public and private spaces of the home. The fire feature on the right has been used to similar effect.
The small reading room here is the perfect place for a little quiet contemplation. It has been designed to make the most of the internal fireplace and has a quiet, natural feel. Note the single height of the room and the lovely timber floors. This is a home with a lot of grandeur, so it's great to see the basic themes of the house translated into a cosy space.
In the dining room, we can see how the double volume has been used to create a series of large high-set windows. These flood the interior with lots of natural light, while retaining the sense of privacy so important in a home. The impressive height of the space has also been used to create a wooden platform. This dining platform is a clever way of demarcating the boundaries of the eating area in an open-plan layout.
The bedroom has tropical-style decor. The warm tones of the wooden floor and the lush green accents give the bedroom a natural feel. These have been balanced against vast expanses of neutral tones to create a harmonious balance. This is a quiet, calming bedroom that's perfectly suited to a tropical style home.
The bathroom has a large glass wall running along one side. It also has a large bathtub set amongst a floor of white pebbles. But it's the seamless flow of light and air in this luxurious bathroom that has us captivated. Much of this is due to the glossy white floor, all-white colour scheme and vast expanses of transparent glass.
