A breathtaking narrow home

Exposed bricks and blazing expanses of white imbue this Spanish home with a breathtaking vibrancy. The narrow building is situated in Terrassa, a province of greater Barcelona. The original structure dates back to the last century and had never been renovated. It might have been in a dire condition, but it also possessed a sound structure and beautiful old vaulted ceilings that are common in this part of Catalonia.

The owners wanted a modern home, but the budget was quite limited. The architects Vallribera Arquitectes responded by gutting the second floor and creating a modern extension and new facilities with a range of raw materials. But it's the meeting point between old and new that really makes this home special. Come with us on a photo tour for all the details…