Are you looking to transform or refresh your home easily, stylishly and timelessly? Here at homify we adore the practical versatility of the humble tile; a brilliantly flexible option that should definitely be considered when updating one’s dwelling. You possibly already value the sensible, functional and innovative advantages of employing tiles in your home; after all they are a truly tried and tested material, dating back several millennia.
To get you on the path to terrific tiled triumph, we have amassed a collection of 11 ways tiles can transform your home. From bedrooms, bathroom, kitchens and every room in between, we’re sure we have something to for you to uncover and discover!
Sometimes life-changing doesn't have to mean dramatic or bold, but simply something that improves the functionality and aesthetic within your home. This simple design of running bond tiles brings a sense of style and timelessness to this gorgeous compact kitchen.
We adore the way these bright turquoise tiles bring a sense of freshness and life into this bathroom. Effortlessly coastal, they are wonderfully paired with copper fitting and fixtures.
If you would like to give your bathroom a refresh or remodel, chat to a professional and ensure you get the right inspirational ideas and advice.
Want to visit the Mediterranean but are unable to leave Singapore? Bring the charm and charisma of Southern Europe to your home with some gorgeously bright and lively floor tiles.
Tiles are a timeless domestic material that are sure to last the distance when employed within your home. If you are looking for an age-defiant aesthetic, why not consider a classically sophisticated style such as the example above?
What could be better than easy-to-clean, low-maintenance floor tiles? Here in this image we see a brilliant example of an oversized tile that is not only sleek, but boasts life-changing impressiveness!
Timber-look tiles are in this season, and what better way to get on the trend bandwagon, than by installing some in your own abode? Choose a pattern to suit your room, and get creative with your dwelling's interior.
This tiled kitchen floor brings the entire space to life with its characterful rug-like pattern. Working beautifully against the white joinery, this room is fabulously minimal, without feeling void of charisma or charm
How could you possibly miss these incredible black and white tiles? Affixed to both the floor and the side of the kitchen island, we adore the cohesive pattern, and its ability to breathe life into this room.
Effortlessly fun and playful, this tiled splashback and cupboards bring a sense of contrast to the monochromatic grey joinery.
Last, but certainly not least we are taking a quick look inside a room that benefits from gorgeous subway style tiling. Easy to clean, timeless and bursting with chic trendiness, this space is unique and intriguing.
