11 ways tiles can transform your home

Wood Effect Tiles, The London Tile Co. The London Tile Co. Walls & flooringTiles
Are you looking to transform or refresh your home easily, stylishly and timelessly? Here at homify we adore the practical versatility of the humble tile; a brilliantly flexible option that should definitely be considered when updating one’s dwelling. You possibly already value the sensible, functional and innovative advantages of employing tiles in your home; after all they are a truly tried and tested material, dating back several millennia.

To get you on the path to terrific tiled triumph, we have amassed a collection of 11 ways tiles can transform your home. From bedrooms, bathroom, kitchens and every room in between, we’re sure we have something to for you to uncover and discover!

1. Simple yet effective

Квартира для аренды, Оксана Мухина Оксана Мухина Eclectic style kitchen
Оксана Мухина

Оксана Мухина
Оксана Мухина
Оксана Мухина

Sometimes life-changing doesn't have to mean dramatic or bold, but simply something that improves the functionality and aesthetic within your home. This simple design of running bond tiles brings a sense of style and timelessness to this gorgeous compact kitchen

2. Unbelievable bathroom brightness

Kenny&Mason Bathrooms, Kenny&Mason Kenny&Mason BathroomBathtubs & showers
Kenny&Mason

Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason
Kenny&Mason

We adore the way these bright turquoise tiles bring a sense of freshness and life into this bathroom. Effortlessly coastal, they are wonderfully paired with copper fitting and fixtures. 

If you would like to give your bathroom a refresh or remodel, chat to a professional and ensure you get the right inspirational ideas and advice. 

3. Mediterranean magic

homify Walls & flooringTiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

Want to visit the Mediterranean but are unable to leave Singapore? Bring the charm and charisma of Southern Europe to your home with some gorgeously bright and lively floor tiles. 

4. Classic sophistication

homify Mediterranean style bathroom Tiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tiles are a timeless domestic material that are sure to last the distance when employed within your home. If you are looking for an age-defiant aesthetic, why not consider a classically sophisticated style such as the example above?

5. Easy-to-clean living room solution

Villa Amanzi, Original Vision Original Vision Modern living room
Original Vision

Original Vision
Original Vision
Original Vision

What could be better than easy-to-clean, low-maintenance floor tiles? Here in this image we see a brilliant example of an oversized tile that is not only sleek, but boasts life-changing impressiveness!

6. Timber-look tiles for a rustic aesthetic

Quayside Mix Distressed Wood Effect Tiles The London Tile Co. Walls & flooringTiles
The London Tile Co.

Quayside Mix Distressed Wood Effect Tiles

The London Tile Co.
The London Tile Co.
The London Tile Co.

Timber-look tiles are in this season, and what better way to get on the trend bandwagon, than by installing some in your own abode? Choose a pattern to suit your room, and get creative with your dwelling's interior.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Charisma and charm

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination, Original Features Original Features Walls & flooringTiles
Original Features

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination

Original Features
Original Features
Original Features

This tiled kitchen floor brings the entire space to life with its characterful rug-like pattern. Working beautifully against the white joinery, this room is fabulously minimal, without feeling void of charisma or charm 

8. Vibrant and eye-catching

homify Walls & flooringTiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

How could you possibly miss these incredible black and white tiles? Affixed to both the floor and the side of the kitchen island, we adore the cohesive pattern, and its ability to breathe life into this room. 

9. Creating contrast

Prismatics Wall Tiles The London Tile Co. Walls & flooringTiles
The London Tile Co.

Prismatics Wall Tiles

The London Tile Co.
The London Tile Co.
The London Tile Co.

Effortlessly fun and playful, this tiled splashback and cupboards bring a sense of contrast to the monochromatic grey joinery. 

10. Why not tile the walls?

Evolution, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Modern dining room
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Last, but certainly not least we are taking a quick look inside a room that benefits from gorgeous subway style tiling. Easy to clean, timeless and bursting with chic trendiness, this space is unique and intriguing. 

Did these tiled interiors get your design juices flowing? If you need a little more inspiration, check out: How to get the perfect lighting in every room

Outdated to outstanding: the chic revamp of an old apartment
Which style of tile is your favourite? We'd love to hear from you in the comments below!

