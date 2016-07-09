A well designed home is often one that manages to utilise and employ its space in a neat and innovative way. These days we tend to reside in compact homes, resulting in the need to think creatively to ensure our dwellings are enjoyable, welcoming and suitable for contemporary 21st-century life.

However, knowing where to begin when decorating and designing a home can be an unbelievably involved and challenging task. To get you started, and help you along the way to achieving domestic design bliss, we’ve collated 6 space-saving ideas you'll wish you'd known before! From beautiful beds with gas-lift storage, to high-tech kitchen cabinet additions, there is something to suit every style, size and awkwardly shaped abode. Read on below to start stylishly saving space today!