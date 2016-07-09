A well designed home is often one that manages to utilise and employ its space in a neat and innovative way. These days we tend to reside in compact homes, resulting in the need to think creatively to ensure our dwellings are enjoyable, welcoming and suitable for contemporary 21st-century life.
However, knowing where to begin when decorating and designing a home can be an unbelievably involved and challenging task. To get you started, and help you along the way to achieving domestic design bliss, we’ve collated 6 space-saving ideas you'll wish you'd known before! From beautiful beds with gas-lift storage, to high-tech kitchen cabinet additions, there is something to suit every style, size and awkwardly shaped abode. Read on below to start stylishly saving space today!
While you've been letting your under-stair space go to waste, others have been shrewdly utilising this underused area of the home to store all manner of household miscellany. From books to clothing, linen to ornaments, there is a brilliant array of options when you begin to look at the area underneath your staircase.
Take some cues from this impressive example above. The staircase has been fitted with a bespoke range of different drawers and cupboards, all imparting a general aura of organisation and efficiency.
Need some help? To ensure you undertake any home renovations safely and effectively, remember to chat to a professional and get the job done correctly and stylishly.
Move over boring, standard and space-wasting beds, its time for something a little newer, a bit more practical, and a seriously wonderful way to maximise space in your home. These days we tend to live in small, cramped and cloistered dwellings, which makes the need to looking into space-saving furniture even more necessary.
Enter the gas-lift bed with under-mattress storage! Perfect if your abode is on the slightly less commodious size, but conversely, perfect if you are simply looking for somewhere to store your linen and bedroom essentials. With a range of different styles, sizes and lift options available, there is definitely a bed to suit your home.
Furniture unquestionably takes up a huge amount of space in the house, and for this reason it is important to consider what items you include and what you leave out of your overall design. To save space you should add pieces of furniture that can easily become recessive within the room. This includes multipurpose items such as folding desks, chairs and other neat transformable pieces.
One example we are rather fond of is this dining setting above. Here the upholstered bench seat can be easily tucked underneath the table, adding a huge amount of space to move about the home. When guests come to visit, simply pull the seat back out and you have seating for many individuals.
Instead of leaving your bicycle in your hallway, or worse, outside to be stolen, consider this brilliant space-saving shelf that doubles as a bookshelf. Bikes are often one of the worst offenders when it comes to taking up space within your abode, but with a mounting board you can provide additional areas for mail/books and a helmet, as well as show off your impressive ride.
We mentioned earlier that furniture that could be hidden was an ideal solution to a lack of space. Here we will follow that up with this impressive folding desk and chair combination that works brilliantly to create a feeling on minimalism and simplicity.
The last space-saving idea we are taking a look at is this gorgeous drawer and shelf system. Within our kitchens there is often a huge amount of cupboard space that is wasted due to inaccessibility. Chat to a kitchen planner, and look at retrofitting your cooking area with some smart accessories and clever additions.
What did you think of these space-saving solutions for your abode? If you'd like to see more, check out: 10 essential pieces of furniture for a small home