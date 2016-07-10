10 ways to instantly cheer up your bedroom

These days a bedroom is often a place of quiet solitude—a restful location within one’s abode that provides a neat and stylish space to unwind, refresh and rejuvenate. But what happens when you bedroom stars to look dull, dreary and dim? Sluggishly designed sleeping quarters not only look tediously uninspiring, but their sub-par aesthetic can lead to a dismal night’s rest.
It’s time to turn up the heat in your bedroom, by incorporating some cheerful, playful and exciting stylistic elements. We’ve got 10 ways you can instantly enliven your bedroom offering a sense of creative conviviality. Read on below and update your bedroom today!
These days wall murals, tattoos and prints are perfect for bringing a little cheer into any room of the house. For your bedroom, choose something that evokes restfulness, with a playful sense of individuality.
A little more demure than our first example, these Scandinavian-esque sleeping quarters are bursting with simple cosiness and a sumptuous ambience.
Adding a window bench is a brilliant way to enliven and brighten a bedroom. Furthermore, coordinating its upholstered with throw cushions is a sure fire way to cheer up the space with ease.
This room is so bright and cheerful, we don't think there is any way you could have a bad night's rest! Replete with coordinating canary yellow curtains, throw rug, cushions and lamp, this space is wonderfully lively and full of energy.
If you don't feel confident redecorating your home, why not chat to an interior designer who will be able to offer some expert advice and ideas?
Not just a pretty face, mosquito nets are an ideal two-in-one solution to a lack of cheer, and an overabundance of pesky insects. If you don't own a four-poster bed, consider a wall-mounted canopy for a romantic ambience.
A statement lighting fitting is undoubtedly the key to an awe-inspiring and peppy bedroom. With so many different varieties to choose from it can be tricky knowing where to begin, but we particularly love the timelessness of a heritage or traditional chandelier.
Simple, effective and practical, indoor plants are a lovely solution to a lack of life in your bedroom. Not only will they look cheerful and energetic, but they will also purify the air while you sleep, contributing to a toxin free environment.
Wow! It doesn't get any more cheerful than this number! Replete with a neon tangerine wall hue, matching patterned side lamps, contrasting black wrought iron bed, and a bevy of interesting throw cushions, this room is unforgettable.
Creating contrast is easy, stylish and effortlessly sophisticated. This bedroom creates contrast using a dark black metal four-poster bed against a white wall, with bright blue side tables and a matching rug.
Be brave, be bold and decorate your bedroom with the timeless marriage of hues, black and white. This inimitable combination is sure to draw your attention to its chic atmosphere, with a trendy sense of fashion and pizzazz.
I bet those bedrooms cheered you up!