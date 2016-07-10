10 ways to instantly cheer up your bedroom

These days a bedroom is often a place of quiet solitude—a restful location within one’s abode that provides a neat and stylish space to unwind, refresh and rejuvenate. But what happens when you bedroom stars to look dull, dreary and dim? Sluggishly designed sleeping quarters not only look tediously uninspiring, but their sub-par aesthetic can lead to a dismal night’s rest.

It’s time to turn up the heat in your bedroom, by incorporating some cheerful, playful and exciting stylistic elements. We’ve got 10 ways you can instantly enliven your bedroom offering a sense of creative conviviality. Read on below and update your bedroom today!