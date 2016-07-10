Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ways to instantly cheer up your bedroom

press profile homify press profile homify
UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
These days a bedroom is often a place of quiet solitude—a restful location within one’s abode that provides a neat and stylish space to unwind, refresh and rejuvenate. But what happens when you bedroom stars to look dull, dreary and dim? Sluggishly designed sleeping quarters not only look tediously uninspiring, but their sub-par aesthetic can lead to a dismal night’s rest.

It’s time to turn up the heat in your bedroom, by incorporating some cheerful, playful and exciting stylistic elements. We’ve got 10 ways you can instantly enliven your bedroom offering a sense of creative conviviality. Read on below and update your bedroom today!

1. Employ a wall mural

kate apt, labzona labzona Eclectic style bedroom
labzona

labzona
labzona
labzona

These days wall murals, tattoos and prints are perfect for bringing a little cheer into any room of the house. For your bedroom, choose something that evokes restfulness, with a playful sense of individuality.

2. Simply cosy and comfortable

Scandi Style Master Bedroom Hen & Crask Edinburgh Eclectic style bedroom
Hen &amp; Crask Edinburgh

Scandi Style Master Bedroom

Hen & Crask Edinburgh
Hen &amp; Crask Edinburgh
Hen & Crask Edinburgh

A little more demure than our first example, these Scandinavian-esque sleeping quarters are bursting with simple cosiness and a sumptuous ambience. 

3. Add a window bench

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

Adding a window bench is a brilliant way to enliven and brighten a bedroom. Furthermore, coordinating its upholstered with throw cushions is a sure fire way to cheer up the space with ease. 

4. Bright curtains, cushions and accessories

Otto Turmeric Roller Blind Appeal Home Shading Modern style bedroom
Appeal Home Shading

Otto Turmeric Roller Blind

Appeal Home Shading
Appeal Home Shading
Appeal Home Shading

This room is so bright and cheerful, we don't think there is any way you could have a bad night's rest! Replete with coordinating canary yellow curtains, throw rug, cushions and lamp, this space is wonderfully lively and full of energy. 

If you don't feel confident redecorating your home, why not chat to an interior designer who will be able to offer some expert advice and ideas?

5. Mosquito nets are romantic and effective

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Specht Architects

Casa Xixim

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Not just a pretty face, mosquito nets are an ideal two-in-one solution to a lack of cheer, and an overabundance of pesky insects. If you don't own a four-poster bed, consider a wall-mounted canopy for a romantic ambience. 

6. Choose a statement light fitting

Schlafen, Cocooninberlin Cocooninberlin Eclectic style bedroom
Cocooninberlin

Cocooninberlin
Cocooninberlin
Cocooninberlin

A statement lighting fitting is undoubtedly the key to an awe-inspiring and peppy bedroom. With so many different varieties to choose from it can be tricky knowing where to begin, but we particularly love the timelessness of a heritage or traditional chandelier. 

7. Incorporate indoor plants

SKANDYNAWIA NASZYMI OCZAMI , DreamHouse.info.pl DreamHouse.info.pl Scandinavian style bedroom
DreamHouse.info.pl

DreamHouse.info.pl
DreamHouse.info.pl
DreamHouse.info.pl

Simple, effective and practical, indoor plants are a lovely solution to a lack of life in your bedroom. Not only will they look cheerful and energetic, but they will also purify the air while you sleep, contributing to a toxin free environment. 

8. Go for a bold wall hue

Contadero Decor, Mexico City 2011, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

Wow! It doesn't get any more cheerful than this number! Replete with a neon tangerine wall hue, matching patterned side lamps, contrasting black wrought iron bed, and a bevy of interesting throw cushions, this room is unforgettable. 

9. Create contrast

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Creating contrast is easy, stylish and effortlessly sophisticated. This bedroom creates contrast using a dark black metal four-poster bed against a white wall, with bright blue side tables and a matching rug.  

10. Be bold and dramatic

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Be brave, be bold and decorate your bedroom with the timeless marriage of hues, black and white. This inimitable combination is sure to draw your attention to its chic atmosphere, with a trendy sense of fashion and pizzazz. 

I bet those bedrooms cheered you up! If you would like to see more, check out: 11 creative ways to store and hang your clothes

6 space-saving ideas you'll wish you'd known before
What would you do to cheer up your bedroom's design? Let us know by leaving a comment below!

