6 secrets to decorating a 30m2 apartment

A lack of space can be agonising and challenging, especially when attempting to organise, design and decorate your abode. In Singapore, the average apartment size is extremely compact, especially when compared to other large cities and urban centres. As a 30 square metre home is not uncommon, serious impositions and hassles are often presented to the homeowner when embellishing and devising the interior.

However, there are ways to ensure your small, compact or miniscule apartment is well adorned and stylish. Today we’re taking a peek inside an interesting apartment located in the Boedo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires. Developed by the firm Minbai, this property boasts a minimalist style, which includes only the strictest necessities. To undertake this tricky task, objects and smart furniture have been employed to maximise space, and create a larger and more roomy aesthetic. Would you like to see inside, while also picking up some handy tips and tricks? Join us below!