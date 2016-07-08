6 secrets to decorating a 30m2 apartment

A lack of space can be agonising and challenging, especially when attempting to organise, design and decorate your abode. In Singapore, the average apartment size is extremely compact, especially when compared to other large cities and urban centres. As a 30 square metre home is not uncommon, serious impositions and hassles are often presented to the homeowner when embellishing and devising the interior.
However, there are ways to ensure your small, compact or miniscule apartment is well adorned and stylish. Today we’re taking a peek inside an interesting apartment located in the Boedo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires. Developed by the firm Minbai, this property boasts a minimalist style, which includes only the strictest necessities. To undertake this tricky task, objects and smart furniture have been employed to maximise space, and create a larger and more roomy aesthetic. Would you like to see inside, while also picking up some handy tips and tricks? Join us below!
If there is one thing this apartment knows how to take advantage of, it is definitely its ability to work with the available space. Here in this first image we are able to see the central table, which functions as a multipurpose island for the kitchen, as well as a dining space and home office desk. Chairs have been designed to fit inconspicuously underneath the main surface, in order to save square meters, and free up the floor plan.
Moreover, the white colour scheme to the walls, ceiling and island combine perfectly with the bright blue chairs and colourful wall art.
If you are having some difficulty in getting started, you might want to chat to a professional and get the right advice before you begin or embark on a full-blown home renovation.
One crucial element to working with a compact space is making sure you get everything to fit correctly. There is nothing worse than a kitchen that is just a little too big, or a dining space that impedes on the room a bit too much.
All of the furniture within this kitchen has been wonderfully planned to the precise required dimensions, and fits perfectly to the whole apartment's shape and size. The oven, countertops and joinery are functional but at the same time allow every centimetre available to be exploited for use.
Often a 30m2 apartment is designed with only one room. This means your living space is paired with your sleeping quarters, which can lead to issues with the overall aesthetic and ambience.
Perhaps the most interesting room of the apartment we are looking at today is the living room, which doubles as study and at night, transforms into the main bedroom. To do this, the designers installed multipurpose bespoke cupboards and shelves, which work to create a joint bedroom-living room.
Wow! We certainly weren't expecting this surprise! Here you can see the comfy bed ready for nighttime, and drawers of the bookshelves transformed into nightstands. For a compact 30m2 apartment could there be anything more functional?
If you are working with your own 30m2 apartment or compact dwelling, consider multifunctional furniture that ensures you make the most of your available layout and floor plan.
Making the most of a small home continues in the bathroom where we take a peek at the littlest room in the apartment. Although tiny, this area still manages to produce all essential amenities needed for comfortable 21st-century city living.
We adore the earthy yet neutral colour scheme, which is paired wonderfully with ample natural light, frosted windows, and a contemporary vanity and basin.
Definitely one of the most important elements when designing a 30m2 apartment, or any compact abode for that matter, is to make sure you enhance and accentuate the home's view. A view is often the shining jewel of a small domicile, so it is important it is highlighted and emphasised.
Although rather minute, the 30m2 apartment boasts a balcony from which you can see the surrounding neighbourhood, and first floor swimming pool.
Did any of these tips help you with your compact apartment or home? If you would like to continue reading, check out: The Compact Timber Cube House