Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ways to improve your tiny kitchen

April Kennedy April Kennedy
APARTAMENTO ORIOL, vora vora Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Small kitchen improvements can provide a lot of satisfaction. Upgrades require relatively little money and the smallest changes can have a huge effect. But when working with a small kitchen, it's really important to be strategic about any changes you make.

Small kitchens work best when they are simple and uncluttered. Bench space should be relatively clear and storage room should be utilised to the absolute max! But space isn't the only issue. What about colour, materials and lighting? And how do all these visual elements work when combined with a living or dining space? Well, here at homify we love to help. So we've collected 10 great little kitchens to get you inspired. Welcome to 10 ways to improve your small kitchen!

1. Add a floating breakfast bench

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

When the small kitchen faces the living room, it's often possible to extend the kitchen with a floating breakfast bench. It will orientate your focus outwards and make the kitchen feel that much bigger. It could easily be created with a portable bench on wheels as well. This is a good option for those who are in rental homes.

2. Replace the cupboard doors

APARTAMENTO ORIOL, vora vora Modern kitchen
vora

vora
vora
vora

Base cabinets are often made in standard sizes so it's very easy to completely change the look of a small kitchen with new cupboard doors. The current trend towards natural themed interiors could easily be created with some wooden cabinet doors. Wood always looks great with white, so they could even be mixed and matched with some white cupboards like this.

3. Hide the fridge behind cabinet doors

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

Visual uniformity is a crucial part of a streamlined little kitchen. To create utterly clean unbroken lines of sight, consider investing in a cabinet door for your fridge and appliances. This kitchen comes to us courtesy of Singaporean interior designers and decorators Sk66.

4. Add sliding shelves

Kitchen at Senette Avenue homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

Kitchen at Senette Avenue

homify
homify
homify

Sliding shelves are the best! They can be easily installed and have a huge effect on how you use the cupboard space. That means no more forgotten empty corners and rummaging around for things. They also make cleaning a whole lot easier. This slick kitchen is another one from Singaporean interior designers and decorators Sk66.

5. Separate the kitchen from the living room with colour

Apartament w Warszawie/Cosmopolitan, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern kitchen
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

The standard advice is to make your small kitchen simple and streamlined. But an absolutely stripped back design can lead to a kitchen lacking in presence. Consider distinguishing the kitchen from the living area with a bold contrasting colour. It will make the kitchen pop out and make it feel fresh and new.

6. Hide the bins

Pull out waste bins Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Pull out waste bins

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

The simplest little things can get overlooked when you're crammed for space. But there's absolutely no reason to leave the trash out for all to see! A sliding bin unit like this will make the most of a small base cupboard and instantly make the kitchen feel that bit cleaner.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Create a magnetic wall for herbs

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte KitchenAccessories & textiles
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte

Most kitchens have so many metallic implements that a magnetic wall feature or splashback can often be a good storage alternative. It could be used to store knives or even spices in metallic tins like this.

8. Light up the shelves

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS KitchenCabinets & shelves
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Great strip lighting will make any kitchen feel brighter, fresher and that bit more polished. It is very easy to install and can be used to light up the shelves. This will draw attention to the upper part of the walls and make the room feel bigger as well.

9. Create focus with pendant lights

Un restyling dal sapore inglese, ghostarchitects ghostarchitects Houses
ghostarchitects

ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects

Small kitchens often contain multiple zones within a relatively small space. The space might be small, but this doesn't mean it should blend into one area. Pendant lights can be a very stylish way to create boundaries. Best of all, they don't use floor or wall space at all!

10. Embrace hanging storage

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Hanging storage is your friend in a small kitchen. Embrace the creative possibilities by hanging implements, herbs, dishcloths and anything else that works!

If the first kitchen we showed you piqued your interest, you'll love 10 amazing black and white kitchens.

6 secrets to decorating a 30m2 apartment
Which of these small kitchen ideas did you find most helpful? We love to hear from our readers, so let us know in the comments field below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks