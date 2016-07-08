10 ways to improve your tiny kitchen

Small kitchen improvements can provide a lot of satisfaction. Upgrades require relatively little money and the smallest changes can have a huge effect. But when working with a small kitchen, it's really important to be strategic about any changes you make.
Small kitchens work best when they are simple and uncluttered. Bench space should be relatively clear and storage room should be utilised to the absolute max! But space isn't the only issue. What about colour, materials and lighting? And how do all these visual elements work when combined with a living or dining space? Well, here at homify we love to help. So we've collected 10 great little kitchens to get you inspired. Welcome to 10 ways to improve your small kitchen!
When the small kitchen faces the living room, it's often possible to extend the kitchen with a floating breakfast bench. It will orientate your focus outwards and make the kitchen feel that much bigger. It could easily be created with a portable bench on wheels as well. This is a good option for those who are in rental homes.
Base cabinets are often made in standard sizes so it's very easy to completely change the look of a small kitchen with new cupboard doors. The current trend towards natural themed interiors could easily be created with some wooden cabinet doors. Wood always looks great with white, so they could even be mixed and matched with some white cupboards like this.
Visual uniformity is a crucial part of a streamlined little kitchen. To create utterly clean unbroken lines of sight, consider investing in a cabinet door for your fridge and appliances. This kitchen comes to us courtesy of Singaporean interior designers and decorators Sk66.
Sliding shelves are the best! They can be easily installed and have a huge effect on how you use the cupboard space. That means no more forgotten empty corners and rummaging around for things. They also make cleaning a whole lot easier. This slick kitchen is another one from Singaporean interior designers and decorators Sk66.
The standard advice is to make your small kitchen simple and streamlined. But an absolutely stripped back design can lead to a kitchen lacking in presence. Consider distinguishing the kitchen from the living area with a bold contrasting colour. It will make the kitchen pop out and make it feel fresh and new.
The simplest little things can get overlooked when you're crammed for space. But there's absolutely no reason to leave the trash out for all to see! A sliding bin unit like this will make the most of a small base cupboard and instantly make the kitchen feel that bit cleaner.
Most kitchens have so many metallic implements that a magnetic wall feature or splashback can often be a good storage alternative. It could be used to store knives or even spices in metallic tins like this.
Great strip lighting will make any kitchen feel brighter, fresher and that bit more polished. It is very easy to install and can be used to light up the shelves. This will draw attention to the upper part of the walls and make the room feel bigger as well.
Small kitchens often contain multiple zones within a relatively small space. The space might be small, but this doesn't mean it should blend into one area. Pendant lights can be a very stylish way to create boundaries. Best of all, they don't use floor or wall space at all!
Hanging storage is your friend in a small kitchen. Embrace the creative possibilities by hanging implements, herbs, dishcloths and anything else that works!
