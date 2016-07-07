Outdated to outstanding: the chic revamp of an old apartment

The tiny kitchen in this compact apartment is a smart and chic wonder. Fitted with sensible and sleek cabinets and ample focused lighting, the space packs a lot of punch despite its modest size. The earthy-hued tiles lining its walls lend a homely feel.

So you see how easy it is to guide an apartment from old and shabby to modern and chic, with the use of the right furnishing, decor accents, colours, and lighting. Feel free to incorporate these ideas into your own project too! Here is another transformation story to get your creative juices flowing: Before and after: a dull home gets a dazzling makeover.