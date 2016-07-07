Your browser is out-of-date.

Outdated to outstanding: the chic revamp of an old apartment

Justwords Justwords
Appartamento in vendita a Lesa, Boite Maison Boite Maison Modern living room
The quaint and picturesque city of Varese in Italy has drawn our attention today, with its lush green landscape dotted by beautiful historical architecture. And here lies a home which originally enjoyed a vintage but extremely old-fashioned decor scheme. Filled with dated furniture and accents, the home was in need of an urgent and modern makeover before it could be readied for sale to the new owners. Thankfully, the expert home stagers at Boite Maison accomplished this task with aplomb and grace. The residence now is a chirpy, airy and bright place in which to live, replete with contemporary pieces, colours, and patterns. It is perfect for a young couple or a small family to cherish unforgettable times together.

Before: too outdated for the present

Appartamento in vendita a Lesa, Boite Maison Boite Maison Modern houses
The living room was previously stuffed with drab and old-fashioned furniture which had to jostle for space. The decorative knick-knacks and artworks were hardly contributing to the aesthetics of the space, and the walls needed a fresh coat of paint. More modern and brighter lighting fixtures were required to liven up the atmosphere too.

After: refreshing and bright

Appartamento in vendita a Lesa, Boite Maison Boite Maison Modern living room
The former ageing look of the living area has now been replaced with vitality, freshness and a sense of openness. The walls have been freshly painted in white to enhance the cheeriness and spaciousness of the area, while the vibrant floor tiles have been kept intact. A sleek grey couch, simple rug, a couple of chic and stylish chairs, and a quirky stool now occupy the space. Patterned cushions and bold hues like yellow, blue, and black come together for a look that lifts the spirit. The fireplace mantelpiece now sports an uncluttered look, while a quaint and cosy seating arrangement near the window lets you enjoy a light meal with friends. Modish artworks, powerful but minimalistic lighting and hints of green complete the appearance of the room.

Before: complete lack of style in the bedroom

Appartamento in vendita a Lesa, Boite Maison Boite Maison Modern houses
A shoddy bed and a couple of boring nightstands did not make this much of a bedroom. The shabby wall hanging in red and a dated storage hack for hanging clothes only added to the uninspiring look of the space. To top it all, the room felt cramped, dark and completely uninviting.

After: mustard and white to the rescue

Appartamento in vendita a Lesa, Boite Maison Boite Maison Modern style bedroom
Can you believe this is the same bedroom we saw before? We couldn’t at first! Fitted with plush white bedding and gorgeous mustard pillows, the bed is now a cosy nook for a quick siesta or a good night’s sleep. The carpeted floor keeps up with the cushions and contrasts the pure white walls with its vibrancy. A sleek white wooden bureau, a chic nightstand and a few adornments now make the room appear ultramodern and becoming. Sheer white drapes shade the large window and allow sunlight to infiltrate the room adequately during the day.

After: a long bath, anyone?

Appartamento in vendita a Lesa, Boite Maison Boite Maison Modern bathroom
Well, who wouldn’t want to soak away their daily worries in this resplendent bathroom? The patterned wallpaper cocooning the tub is timeless and brimming with positive energy. The matching towels, candles and miniature potted green are all set to regale you with an unforgettable spa-like experience.

After: small is beautiful

Appartamento in vendita a Lesa, Boite Maison Boite Maison Modern kitchen
The tiny kitchen in this compact apartment is a smart and chic wonder. Fitted with sensible and sleek cabinets and ample focused lighting, the space packs a lot of punch despite its modest size. The earthy-hued tiles lining its walls lend a homely feel.

So you see how easy it is to guide an apartment from old and shabby to modern and chic, with the use of the right furnishing, decor accents, colours, and lighting. Feel free to incorporate these ideas into your own project too! Here is another transformation story to get your creative juices flowing: Before and after: a dull home gets a dazzling makeover.

What do you think of the vintage-style furniture and splashes of colour in this charming abode? Let us know your thoughts!

