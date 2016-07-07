A glamorous family mansion in Brazil

Here's a house that needs to go on your vision board asap if you've been saving up to build a luxury home for yourself. Or, plain and simple, if you spend countless hours on Pinterest searching for and then drooling over luxury homes that you can never afford. One can hope, right?

The palatial mansion we're looking at today is quite simply that—a palatial mansion. It has a total area of 450 sq m that includes six bedrooms, a dining room, a living area, three bathrooms, a TV room + bar, a patio and a terrace, not to mention a swimming pool. Phew!

Luxury works best when it's either deliberately OTT or when it is understated. Here, it's the latter—although certain elements immediately catch your eye, its beauty lies in its subtler details. Designed by Brazilian architects Espacio Cypriano Pinheira, this mansion of marble exudes luxury and elegance from every corner and crevice.