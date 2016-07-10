How to effectively clean 5 common types of flooring

The hardwood floors in this living room from Singaporean architects eightytwo, have incredible warmth. But floors like this can be hard to maintain. The varnish can easily wear over time and the rich gloss will quickly fade. To start, dry mop or vacuum the floor with a brush attachment (be careful to avoid vacuum accessories that will leave scratch marks). Then mop the floor by following the grain and make sure that no standing puddles are left to sit. If you have polyurethaned floors, use a little dishwashing liquid. Then clean the floor again with a clean, damp mop. Finish by buffing the floor to a shine. Floor wax will help keep your floor to a high gloss as well.

For deep cleaning, use a dedicated hardwood cleaning product and use it sparsely according to the instructions. Finish with a clean mop and buff as before.

avoid: harsh solutions.