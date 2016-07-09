Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Old-fashioned to fresh: a dramatic home revamp

Justwords Justwords
Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

When a work of art is being created, it is difficult to understand and comprehend what may be in the mind of the visionary artist who is trying to create something unique. But when we get to see the final spellbinding result, everything becomes clear. And that is exactly how we felt during this before & after tour. The Appartamento Privato Rapallo in Italy was given a stunning and fashionable overhaul, thanks to the creative designers at Studio P Luca Porcu Design. It is no longer the dated and dull abode it once was, and has turned into a stylish, modern, chirpy and chic apartment for progressive homeowners. Want to see more? Read on for a complete photo tour!

Before: unique design in the making

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

In this picture, the home is ridden with bricks, concrete and unfinished shapes. The use of poles, symmetry and quirky brickwork shows that something praiseworthy is about to take shape. Let us see what spell the designers managed to cast on this space with their expert hands and vision.

After: fresh, white and streamlined

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

The subtle curvature of the white wall on the right is what sets this space apart. This touch ends up creating a segregation of sorts between the private nook behind the curved wall and the more formal living room, which is now the perfect spot for receiving and entertaining guests. The grey couch sports fuchsia and other bright-coloured accents to layer the space while greenery stands on one side. In the far end, you can catch a glimpse of the simple dining table with white chairs, and the natural light flooding in through the glass doors and windows.

Before: drab and dreary kitchen

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

The kitchen was previously a zone that lacked coherent design. The patterned tiles and flooring stood at odds with each other. Meanwhile, the cabinets also needed a desperate update. The overall look exuded dinginess and gloom.

After: a practical and good-looking workspace

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist kitchen
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

The kitchen is now a space where one feels like spending time, leisurely prepping for a meal and then coaxing it to perfection. The white glossy cabinetry and stone-finished backsplash make quite a statement with the hanging purple accessories. Chrome detailing and appliances complete the rest of the space, as a sensible wooden island sits in the centre.

After: vibrant study

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist study/office
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

The study is now a vibrant space which keeps creativity in and boredom out. There would never be a dull moment in a white study with a leaf green accent wall! The white shelves make a stunning contrast against this wall, and the black and white table ties the entire look together. The materials in this room display high design qualities.

After: a chic and soothing bedroom

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist bedroom
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

With a beautifully framed mirror right above the bed and wispy drapes cascading from ceiling to floor, this cosy bedroom has a relaxing and soothing vibe. This is further accentuated by the use of chic furniture, especially the subtly vintage bedside table.

The remodelling of this apartment is nothing short of dramatic! It bids adieu to everything old, boring and mundane to usher in contemporary, modish and innovative touches. If you're looking for more ideas, here is another home revamp story you can check out: Before and after: a miraculous minimalist makeover.

10 ways to improve your tiny kitchen
What do you think of the unusual curved wall in this home? Let us know your thoughts!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks