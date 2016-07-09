Old-fashioned to fresh: a dramatic home revamp

When a work of art is being created, it is difficult to understand and comprehend what may be in the mind of the visionary artist who is trying to create something unique. But when we get to see the final spellbinding result, everything becomes clear. And that is exactly how we felt during this before & after tour. The Appartamento Privato Rapallo in Italy was given a stunning and fashionable overhaul, thanks to the creative designers at Studio P Luca Porcu Design. It is no longer the dated and dull abode it once was, and has turned into a stylish, modern, chirpy and chic apartment for progressive homeowners. Want to see more? Read on for a complete photo tour!
In this picture, the home is ridden with bricks, concrete and unfinished shapes. The use of poles, symmetry and quirky brickwork shows that something praiseworthy is about to take shape. Let us see what spell the designers managed to cast on this space with their expert hands and vision.
The subtle curvature of the white wall on the right is what sets this space apart. This touch ends up creating a segregation of sorts between the private nook behind the curved wall and the more formal living room, which is now the perfect spot for receiving and entertaining guests. The grey couch sports fuchsia and other bright-coloured accents to layer the space while greenery stands on one side. In the far end, you can catch a glimpse of the simple dining table with white chairs, and the natural light flooding in through the glass doors and windows.
The kitchen was previously a zone that lacked coherent design. The patterned tiles and flooring stood at odds with each other. Meanwhile, the cabinets also needed a desperate update. The overall look exuded dinginess and gloom.
The kitchen is now a space where one feels like spending time, leisurely prepping for a meal and then coaxing it to perfection. The white glossy cabinetry and stone-finished backsplash make quite a statement with the hanging purple accessories. Chrome detailing and appliances complete the rest of the space, as a sensible wooden island sits in the centre.
The study is now a vibrant space which keeps creativity in and boredom out. There would never be a dull moment in a white study with a leaf green accent wall! The white shelves make a stunning contrast against this wall, and the black and white table ties the entire look together. The materials in this room display high design qualities.
With a beautifully framed mirror right above the bed and wispy drapes cascading from ceiling to floor, this cosy bedroom has a relaxing and soothing vibe. This is further accentuated by the use of chic furniture, especially the subtly vintage bedside table.
The remodelling of this apartment is nothing short of dramatic! It bids adieu to everything old, boring and mundane to usher in contemporary, modish and innovative touches.