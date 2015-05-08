Your browser is out-of-date.

A sofa to suit every taste

Maia Devereux Maia Devereux
Astiva sofa for TRISHNA JIVANA, TOMOYUKI MATSUOKA DESIGN TOMOYUKI MATSUOKA DESIGN Living roomSofas & armchairs
Apart from your bed, your sofa will probably be your most-used item of furniture. It's the centrepiece of any living room, and needs to be chosen with care. Your sofa can compliment or contrast with the rest of your living room furniture, both in colour and texture. Which you choose is up to you. Don't forget that a sofa chosen to blend in with the rest of your decor can have contrasting elements—for example bright cushions on a neutral shade. So if you don't want to go all-in, go for a neutral and change your cushion covers as the mood takes you. 

Obviously, sofas come in all shapes and sizes, and again, what style you go for depends on you—your needs, and your preferences. Do you want something to sink into, or something that encourages you to sit upright? L-shaped, classic, or even curved? Modern or vintage? So many options! We've included examples of each below, to help you decide.

Orange crush

Canapés de Style !, La Boutique Paris La Boutique Paris Living roomSofas & armchairs
La Boutique Paris

La Boutique Paris
La Boutique Paris
La Boutique Paris

So elegant! This sofa demands you sit up straight, holding a cocktail—or a whiskey tumbler—delicately in one hand, every inch the sophisticated master or madam. You've got a quirky side, though, as evidenced by the bright orange fabric covering this vintage Chesterfield-style sofa by La Boutique Paris. Sublime, darling.

Serious and sophisticated

M7 – S01 , millord millord Living roomSofas & armchairs
millord

millord
millord
millord

Another one to make you sit up straight, but rather more contemporary. The wood frame is made American Black Walnut, finished with natural oil. The contrast between the clean, sleek lines of the frame and the soft leather cushions is very grown-up, and though dark wood and leather are often very masculine, this piece is not overbearingly so, and would fit into any pad, bachelor or no. A serious and sophisticated sofa.

Beautiful behemoth

SUIT sofa, BELTÁ & FRAJUMAR BELTÁ & FRAJUMAR Living roomSofas & armchairs
BELTÁ &amp; FRAJUMAR

SUIT sofa

BELTÁ & FRAJUMAR
BELTÁ &amp; FRAJUMAR
BELTÁ & FRAJUMAR

Love L-shaped sofas, but you want something more, something… bigger? This beautiful beast from Belta and Frajumar is certainly that. The Suit series is modular, so you don't have to go quite as large as the example in the photo, but if you have the space why wouldn't you? No more fighting over who gets to spread out on the sofa—this one will easily take two at a relaxed horizontal.

Curve ball

Rundsofa Rotunde, Beliani (DE) GmbH Beliani (DE) GmbH Living roomSofas & armchairs
Beliani (DE) GmbH

Beliani (DE) GmbH
Beliani (DE) GmbH
Beliani (DE) GmbH

At an extravagant 4.5 metres long, this sofa will fit everyone you know, and then some. If L-shapes aren't for you, but you want something large, a curved sofa is a great option.

Victoriana with va-va-voom

Victorian Palm Leaf Sofa Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
Sketch Interiors

Victorian Palm Leaf Sofa

Sketch Interiors
Sketch Interiors
Sketch Interiors

This sofa is absolutely stunning, and a one-off to boot. It's a refurbished Victorian high back sofa with scroll back, upholstered in gorgeous palm leaf fabric. While all of the sofas we've featured so far in this piece have been colour blocks, this sofa shows that pattern is nothing to be afraid of, and can create a breathtaking piece. If the bones of your sofa are good—as they are in the antique frame here—a little TLC and some reupholstering might be an option for you if you don't want to buy a whole new piece. Be inspired!

Fresh and feminine

Wesley-Barrell Hinton sofa Wesley-Barrell Living roomSofas & armchairs
Wesley-Barrell

Wesley-Barrell Hinton sofa

Wesley-Barrell
Wesley-Barrell
Wesley-Barrell

Pattern again, but more classic in style—this is a light and feminine sofa to curl up on with a book. Gloriously pretty.

A clever twist

Switch, Kevin Depape Designer Kevin Depape Designer Living roomSofas & armchairs
Kevin Depape Designer

Kevin Depape Designer
Kevin Depape Designer
Kevin Depape Designer

Here's a clever idea in a stylish modern frame. If you tend to find yourself working—or idly browsing—while sitting on the sofa, Switch by Kevin Depape could be ideal. The arms are removable, and reversible, so they can point out—as on the right of the picture; or in, to support a laptop (or cup of cocoa!)—as shown on the left. Immensely practical, and we're loving the mustard yellow fabric too.

Your relaxation station

Astiva sofa for TRISHNA JIVANA, TOMOYUKI MATSUOKA DESIGN TOMOYUKI MATSUOKA DESIGN Living roomSofas & armchairs
TOMOYUKI MATSUOKA DESIGN

TOMOYUKI MATSUOKA DESIGN
TOMOYUKI MATSUOKA DESIGN
TOMOYUKI MATSUOKA DESIGN

Sofas to sink into, while less directional than the boxed-off modern styles, have a place in many many homes. Soft cushions and soft edges make your sofa a place of comfort and refuge. If what you want from a sofa is somewhere to sit back and relax, rather than to sit up and chat, you need something cosier. This sofa strikes a nice balance between modern linear and welcoming comfort.

