A sofa to suit every taste

Apart from your bed, your sofa will probably be your most-used item of furniture. It's the centrepiece of any living room, and needs to be chosen with care. Your sofa can compliment or contrast with the rest of your living room furniture, both in colour and texture. Which you choose is up to you. Don't forget that a sofa chosen to blend in with the rest of your decor can have contrasting elements—for example bright cushions on a neutral shade. So if you don't want to go all-in, go for a neutral and change your cushion covers as the mood takes you.

Obviously, sofas come in all shapes and sizes, and again, what style you go for depends on you—your needs, and your preferences. Do you want something to sink into, or something that encourages you to sit upright? L-shaped, classic, or even curved? Modern or vintage? So many options! We've included examples of each below, to help you decide.