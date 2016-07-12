Banal to blinding: a tiny Japanese apartment finds its shine

Storage needs have been catered to in the most efficient manner in this compact but cosy bathroom. Equipped with a fair-sized mirror cabinet, a lavish wooden unit under the sleek sink, and a column of neat shelves, this amply illuminated washroom is a delightful nook for easy organisation as well as relaxation.

Doesn’t it astonish you how the right textures, structural tweaks and innovative decor can transform the look of a tiny abode as if by magic! Even storing stuff no longer poses a worry, owing to smart organisation hacks. Check out another makeover story for more inspiration: Before and after: a bare apartment gets a cosy wooden revamp.