Banal to blinding: a tiny Japanese apartment finds its shine

We are in the large and bustling Japanese city of Osaka today, renowned for its contemporary architecture, delicious street food, thriving nightlife and profusion of cherry trees. And it is here we visit a compact apartment which was previously an extremely dreary living space. It lacked personality, visually appealing touches, and comfortable functionality. But thanks to The House of Stylus, a group of talented architects in Osaka, this abode is now replete with subtly lavish touches and a chic smartness. Space has been utilised intelligently, and carefully chosen decor items do all the extra talking necessary. So let’s take a closer look now, to find out more about the makeover…
Previously, partition walls were used to separate the different functional areas of the already tiny apartment. This led to unnecessary mess and a cramped look and feel, despite the presence of airy windows. The furnishing was ordinary, and the bold patterned rug seemed to be the odd one out in a room full of commonplace elements.
With pale wooden cabinets that matched the nondescript flooring and white old-fashioned tiles, the kitchen hardly offered any motivation for cooking. The counter looked cluttered and lacked modern finesse. A more stylish revamp was required.
A bulky wooden closet didn’t add to the beauty of the residence, and looked too traditional to be included in a modern design scheme which the owners dreamed of. The listless window drapes magnified the dull overall appearance of the room.
The old separation walls that were dividing the apartment have been done away with, ushering in an open-plan layout. A smart new kitchen island with a shiny countertop and minimalistic fixtures steal the show when it comes to cooking now. The floor features earthy tiles which complement the rich beige hue of the walls. The ornate chandelier and the gorgeous mirror wall decor take the space to a whole new level of sophistication. The dining arrangement is a sleek wonder in light-hued wood, and you get to enjoy your favourite show on the wall-mounted TV while you are cooking.
The extremely comfy and large brown leather sofa in the living area is accompanied by a plush circular rug, which lends a subtly lavish aura to the space. The contemporary stand holding the laptop and guitar coexist peacefully, and focus on the importance of both work and play. Modern blinds shade the glass doors and windows.
Storage needs have been catered to in the most efficient manner in this compact but cosy bathroom. Equipped with a fair-sized mirror cabinet, a lavish wooden unit under the sleek sink, and a column of neat shelves, this amply illuminated washroom is a delightful nook for easy organisation as well as relaxation.
Doesn't it astonish you how the right textures, structural tweaks and innovative decor can transform the look of a tiny abode as if by magic! Even storing stuff no longer poses a worry, owing to smart organisation hacks.