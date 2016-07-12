A modern home with a hint of glamour

Many of the Brazilian homes we have explored feature highly polished white interiors, bold tropical themes and decadent elements. The home we will tour today is somewhat similar in this regard. But it also offers something a little different…

It is just as stylish and polished as many of the other Brazilian home we have examined, but it's also set on an ordinary plot of land in a suburban neighbourhood. The location doesn't have any particularly unique features and the home could be just as decadent in almost any locale. The luxurious feel is simply due to the high quality design, materials and attention to detail.

So if you're looking to glam up your home, or searching for a more accessible way to make your home that little bit more sophisticated, this project might provide some inspiration. It comes to us courtesy of architect Marina Brasil. Come check out the beautiful photos by photographer Lyssandro Silveira…