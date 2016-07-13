9 classic features of Japanese interior design

Classic Japanese interiors brim with natural warmth and have a quiet, meditative feel. They encourage the occupants to enjoy the simple things in life and maintain a strong connection to the natural world. So it's no surprise that Japanese interior design is often minimalist and deeply connected to the concepts of ancient Zen philosophy.

But what makes a classic Japanese interior so immediately recognisable? Well, here at homify we love to pore over Japanese homes. So we've collected some of our favourite interiors that showcase a few key features in Japanese design. Who knows? Perhaps this might spark a few ideas on how to make your home that little bit more serene…