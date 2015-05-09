All about animals!

Kids love animals—more often than not, baby's first words might be 'Mama' and 'Dada', 'but those are swiftly followed by the just as important 'Doggie' and 'Cat'! If you're thinking or decorating or redecorating your child's room, you can't go wrong with an animal theme. This can be realised with nothing more than a few pictures and stuffed animals, or you can go further—you'll find rugs, curtains, bedclothes, cushions, even tables and chairs with animal prints or in animal shapes. An animal theme is gender neutral, so if 'blue for boys, pink for girls' isn't for you, it's a perfect choice. If you're going to theme your child's room it's good to keep the style consistent—go for cartoon animals throughout, or more realist prints, rather than mixing and matching. This will allow you to style your room, rather than just theme it—and while your child's happiness is the most important thing, your decor should give you pleasure too. Browse through our selection below, and see what strikes your fancy.
This 100% acrylic rug from Art for Kids is a great choice for an animal themed room. Its mix of colours will blend in with any colour scheme, and the acrylic fibres will make mopping up spills and scuffs a cinch—at least compared to wool. Modern spinning techniques allow for soft tufting in the rug, so there's no fear the acrylic will be too rough for your little ones. Kids will also enjoy working out the shape of each animal on this rug from the jigsaw pattern—hours of fun without a toy in sight!
For something a little bit different, these gorgeous prints of charcoal sketches are storybook perfect. The idea of this collection by Ikyome was, they say, born out of a desire to connect, in bedtime rituals of the child, the joy of reading; the sweetness of relaxation; and wellbeing; in a moment conducive to the child's imagination. The text on the bottom reads 'Under the protection of Mimi the owl, and his pigeon, throughout the night.' Adorable.
Fun and function combine in the 'Little Fox' series of chairs from Little Koon. These clever, colourful chairs hide a cute little fox in the back—as we said, an animal theme doesn't have to be restricted to soft furnishings, and can be realised throughout a room's decor.
Kids' rooms are often brightly coloured spaces, but that doesn't mean that every inch has to be in colour. A gentle neutral like grey could help your child relax into sleep with its calming shade. This orange accent in this cute rug from Nattiot is a nice touch, and could be picked up elsewhere in your decor.
Stickers area great idea to liven up the walls of any child's room. If wallpaper is too much, but you don't want blank walls, they are a brilliant solution. These cute owls from Trip Trap Kids are bright and fun, and you can arrange them any way you like!
With plastic moulding, lights can come in all kinds of incredible shapes these days. A cute little animal lamp, giving off a soft night-light, is a great idea.
Of course, any animal-themed kid's room will probably, inevitably, feature lots of stuffed animals. This little fella takes a traditional patchwork technique, and gives it a vibrant, modern update. Classy and classic, and your little ones will love him!
Who could fail to love this little guy? Babies love to play with varied textures, something that you could take into consideration when choosing cushions and soft toys. The corduroy and fabric mix of this piece will definitely keep them happy, and his cute quirky face means he's sure to be a hit with the bigger ones, too!