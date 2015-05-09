All about animals!

Kids love animals—more often than not, baby's first words might be 'Mama' and 'Dada', 'but those are swiftly followed by the just as important 'Doggie' and 'Cat'! If you're thinking or decorating or redecorating your child's room, you can't go wrong with an animal theme. This can be realised with nothing more than a few pictures and stuffed animals, or you can go further—you'll find rugs, curtains, bedclothes, cushions, even tables and chairs with animal prints or in animal shapes. An animal theme is gender neutral, so if 'blue for boys, pink for girls' isn't for you, it's a perfect choice. If you're going to theme your child's room it's good to keep the style consistent—go for cartoon animals throughout, or more realist prints, rather than mixing and matching. This will allow you to style your room, rather than just theme it—and while your child's happiness is the most important thing, your decor should give you pleasure too. Browse through our selection below, and see what strikes your fancy.