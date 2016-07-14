A luxurious prefab home in the woods

If you've ever wondered what a million-dollar prefabricated home looks like, you'll love this project. It is located in Berry, a small but beautiful town in rural Australia and backs onto some fairly amazing Australian bushland. It has a total floor area of 465m2 and consists of 11 custom-built modules arranged in a striking, linear form.

The architects, Modscape, were given the task of designing an impressive home with an airy pavilion. The owners wanted to take advantage of the natural views while providing a private haven from a busy road. Modscape then created a sprawling three-bedroom home with a large, open plan kitchen/living/dining area at its heart. The home was then enveloped in a protective compound. Come and see all the details of this luxurious modular home through a series of photos…