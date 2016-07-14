A luxurious prefab home in the woods

If you've ever wondered what a million-dollar prefabricated home looks like, you'll love this project. It is located in Berry, a small but beautiful town in rural Australia and backs onto some fairly amazing Australian bushland. It has a total floor area of 465m2 and consists of 11 custom-built modules arranged in a striking, linear form.
The architects, Modscape, were given the task of designing an impressive home with an airy pavilion. The owners wanted to take advantage of the natural views while providing a private haven from a busy road. Modscape then created a sprawling three-bedroom home with a large, open plan kitchen/living/dining area at its heart. The home was then enveloped in a protective compound. Come and see all the details of this luxurious modular home through a series of photos…
The home has a long horizontal form and a strong connection to the earth. But this is not just an aesthetic consideration—the home is also environmentally sustainable. The home’s long, linear form takes advantage of the northern sun that has been harnessed with solar, grid connected energy. It also has hydronic heating. Finally, the opaque walls are finished with ribbon strip colorbond and black butt timber cladding. We will have a closer view of these materials later.
The approach and transition into the home was an integral part of the design. Concrete-rendered brick walls envelope the home to create a protective compound that not only provides privacy, but also ensures the home is secure. As such, all of the services are concealed from view. This is certainly a home with unrivalled privacy. Let's enter through the large door on the right…
On entering, the home begins to open up as we pass through a walkway or hallway with timber battens. The wooden beams are loosely arranged to allow sunlight to filter into the space. This comes from a courtyard on the right. These bands of filtered light accentuate the geometric symmetry and give the entrance a natural, expansive feel. This walkway ends at the double height entrance to the main living area.
The main living zone is bright, expansive and opens out to a north-facing courtyard and pool. The ceiling is made from polished concrete and the floors and walls are primarily finished in wood. Note the richly burnished surface of the concrete dining table. This is a home replete in natural materials and all their associated textures.
Also, behind the kitchen is a timber joinery core that conceals a butler’s pantry, laundry and powder room. It also houses a staircase leading to an upstairs music room.
The kitchen has been subtly integrated into the decor of the main living area. The stovetop has been created with a recessed opening surrounded by a wall of kitchen cupboards. The simple kitchen island runs parallel to the dining table and there are few standout features that demand attention. It is a surprisingly modest kitchen. We love the materials on display here. Timber, concrete and zinc bring an earthy, luxurious feel to this part of the home.
The outdoor entertaining area has a strong connection with the wild bushland and offered unparalleled privacy. From this vantage point, we can also see the ribbon strip colorbond that forms the striking metallic walls of the home. Finally, we should point out the black butt timber cladding of the deck that surrounds the lap pool. This is certainly a home to luxuriate in the peaceful sounds of nature!
