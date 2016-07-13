A futuristic monochrome home

The house sits surprisingly lightly in its setting, considering it also has an immensely strong presence. It masterfully incorporates its surroundings and comes together as a cohesive whole.

The architects have taken a punt here and foregone any elements that would soften the design, instead counting on the scenery around to do that for them—and it pays off. There was enough working space for the architects that they could place the house bang in the middle of the plot and still have plenty of room to create a periphery. Built over a space of 600 sq metres, the house has two floors and a basement, which doubles up as a garage and storage and laundry room. The house, with its grey concrete fencing, looks rather imposing and is deliberately meant to be so.