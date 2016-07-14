From gloomy to dazzling: a Japanese home shines again

Who wouldn’t want to step inside this beautiful kitchen and dining area, when they catch a glimpse of it from outside? Remember the massive wooden cabinet that took up a lot of space in the dining area before? It's been replaced with a tall and sleek cabinet in white, which offers storage without hampering the spacious and cheerful appeal of the room. From this vantage point, you can also see how a window just beside the dining arrangement helps to fill the room with sunlight. This complete view is charming indeed!

The change that has come about in this Japanese home is a true reflection of what thoughtful design, the right hues and clever planning can do to even the smallest and most drab-looking space. The transformed home that we witness looks more spacious, well-ventilated, bright and comfortable. Here's another makeover story to inspire you further: Before and after: a drab home shows its true colours.