What Type of Indoor Plants Should I Buy according to my house/flat?

Adding a dash of green is a great idea that suits all types of home décor. Be it eclectic, contemporary or traditional, you’ll find indoor plants that match your taste and style. What’s more, you’ll also find the ones that can work well with your maintenance requirements. If you have a modern home with sharp and geometrical designs you can go for plants like cacti and flower like succulents which are ‘finite’ in appearance and retain their shape. If your home follows an eclectic design, you can make your plants stand out with unusual pot materials and planters. From Ming vases to transparent plastic pots to terrariums, to those that combine a pot with a mini aquarium, your plants can match your style at every step. You need to keep three things in mind when buying plants for your house. The first is that the indoor plants should match your maintenance schedule. If you can water and care for the plants only once a week, its best to go for sturdy succulents. Another thing is that you need to choose the planter type carefully to match with the rest of your décor. The third is to know how to care for the plant so that it retains its freshness and appeal.

Which Indoor Plants are Popular?

Most varieties of pothos, foliage plants like arrow heads, canary date palms, ferns and Chinese evergreens among the popular choices in indoor plants. Among succulents, aloe vera and donkey’s tail and polka dot cactus can be found widely. The spider lily and bird of paradise plant are among the popular choices in flowering indoor plants. Some plants like bamboo and dwarf jade are said to bring good luck to your home too.