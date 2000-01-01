1. What is the most Trendy Interior Design?

The interior design of an apartment is a reflection of the homeowner’s taste and style. The unique size and layout of HDB apartments in Singapore leaves a lot of room for creativity. According to designers, the most talked about interior design trend at the moment is a combination of Scandinavian and Industrial style. The best of both styles results in a home that has clean lines with minimal furniture. But the furnishings and lightings are exposed, the textures modern and rough, while the overall look is extremely neat and clean.

2. What Kind of Interior Design Styles Exist?

Most interior designers work with a combination of styles to create a perfect home for their clients. Here are some of the most popular styles they work with:

Vintage

Vintage style is a combination of class and comfort. The color scheme used in such homes usually tends to be on the lighter side. Rich fabrics that can be draped are used for curtains, and the furniture and lighting are usually inspired from the 1940s.

Industrial

Industrial emphasizes on the unfinished. The hallmark features of this style exposed ceilings, exposed light fixtures, wood and metal furniture and bright colored vintage furniture.

Scandinavian

One of the most popular styles at the moment, a Scandinavian style home will be neat, minimalistic and be aesthetically pleasing. Light, muted colors and geometric shapes take precedence over everything else.

Traditional

This interior design style never goes out of vogue. Detailed woodwork, predominantly wooden furniture, and a uniform style throughout the house is what it is known for.

3. How Much Do I Need to Furnish My Room?

If you are looking at renovating a room from scratch, you might want to keep aside about S$5000-S$8000. If you are only looking at furnishing the room, carpentry work to make the furniture might cost somewhere around S$2000-S$3000. If you are purchasing pre-made furniture, the costs will depend entirely on the style of furniture you pick and which store you buy it from.