What is Kitchen Island?

A kitchen island is often the heart of a kitchen. Usually positioned in the center of the kitchen, its used for a lot of activities like preparing food, serving food as well as entertaining guests. The biggest advantage of placing a kitchen island in your kitchen is the flexibility it provides when you are cooking, especially for large kitchens. In smaller kitchens, the kitchen island is often used as a place to have a meal and installed with a pull-out countertop, hence saving a lot of space. Often cabinets and drawers are added to the kitchen island under the worktop to add storage space. It also becomes a centre point where people gather for a conversation.

What are the Most Trendy Kitchen Island Designs?

A kitchen island has become a must-have in any modern kitchen, regardless of its size. Depending on the interior design of your home, you can pick a kitchen island design that will blend well with the entire theme. A minimalistic home with a white color scheme can opt for a sleek kitchen island. The interior designer will ideally pair a white countertop with a polished wooden base. With a kitchen island, you have a lot more space for storage. A condo with more space can opt to use the kitchen island as a way of separating the kitchen from the dining space. An earthy marble countertop can be paired with wooden bar chairs for guests to sit on. An HDB apartment with limited space for a kitchen can also incorporate the island into its design. A smaller island with seating for two people will add a charming element to the kitchen. Highlight the island by adding overhead hanging lamps with exposed bulbs or old school cane lamp shades.

How much do I need to apply kitchen Island with renovation?

In Singapore, renovating a kitchen can cost anywhere from S$5,000-S$15,000. The difference cost is largely due to the difference in design, area and materials from home to home. Ideally, getting a wooden countertop or kitchen cabinet built from scratch can cost S$75-S$80 per sq.ft. and S$110-S$180 per sq.ft. A stainless steel countertop is likely to cost about S$80-S$100 per sq.ft.