What types of kitchen plans can I use?

There are many kinds of designs that you can turn to. There is the U-shaped kitchen where everything is placed in a U around the kitchen island. Then, there is the L-shaped kitchen which is ideal for small compact spaces where space maximization is uppermost on the home maker’s mind. Speaking of space maximisation, you can also turn to the gallery-style kitchen where the kitchen can sneak into a sliver of narrow space and use the two parallel walls. And finally, there is the open kitchen, which can be set in an L or a U shape. Your kitchen layout will depend on your family size, budget, space and activities. A kitchen island can be a great inclusion for any layout as long as the kitchen is quite spacious. It can not only accommodate the sink, cook top and chopping and prepping space, but can also act as a small breakfast nook where you can grab a quick bite when in a rush.

What are some great kitchen design ideas?

Today, a trendy kitchen is a must have. Splashes of colour or a white country style kitchen that oozes homely magic; a post box red kitchen with gleaming chrome appliances, or a soothing beige and brown affair that is oh so sophisticated – you can take your pick from a number of kitchen styles and plans. Remember to choose the colour depending on the size of the space so that the kitchen does not overwhelm the rest of the home. Also, you can choose your colour and design depending on the kind of appliances that you have.

How do I get inspiration for my kitchen plan?

Browse through our pictures and add your favourite ones to the ideabook. You can seek out a professional from our directory and get some help in putting together a perfect kitchen!