What are the basic steps to keep lawn well?

Good lawn care requires the right combination of four basic things – soil, sun, water and fertilizer. Sounds simple enough? It is if you get in the right order and are ready to spend time and efforts in understanding what your grass needs. The first thing you need to do is test the pH levels of your soil which will literally prevent you from pouring money into it in the long run. Knowing if your soil is acidic or alkaline can help you supplement it with the right nourishment which will set the course for your lawn care. Prepare the soil by clearing off all the weeds from roots and readying the first six inches of the soil with an equal mix of loam, sand and compost. Incorporate a slight slope to facilitate drainage. Next use the hydro-seeding technique to quickly and efficiently spread out the seeds. In a climate which has a mix of warm and cool weather all year round, you want need to choose a mix variety of warm weather grasses (like Bermuda or bahia) and cool weather grasses (like bentgrass and ryegrass).

Advanced Lawn Care

As your lawn sprouts and grows, one of the first lawn care concerns will be around watering. An established lawn will need deep watering just once a week while a new one will need it often. Experts recommend that you add fertilizers that include sulfur, copper and iron (in addition to the common NPK) for sustained nutrition. Always mow only the top-third layer of the grass each time you mow which promotes stronger root development. Remove the weeds as often as possible in the beginning but eventually aim to grow grass in a way that it chokes out the week on its own.