What type of living room lightings should I have?

There is no point in spending too much if lighting becomes an eyesore. The lamp style you consider, is of utmost importance along with the quantity of lights used. Lighting accentuates the look and feel of a room and allows you to regulate the mood and ambience. You may use dimmers or brighten up the area according to the requirement of the day. These are the following types of living room lightings that you could consider for your living room area

· Mix of table and floor lightings

· Canned lights as a compliment

· LED lights in the form of bulbs or lamps

· Pendant lamps (ceiling)

· Integrated lighting

· Spot lights, ceiling track lamps

· Wall lights

Where should I put living room lightings? For a living area, you can align the lights in the following manner: - Creative overhead fixtures (could be pendant/LED/ceiling track/spots) must be the focal point of the area. Compliment such a piece by placing it right above the seating area to create an ambiance of comfort.

-Canned/recessed lighting looks best when they are used sparingly on the ceiling or the beams to match the brighter illumination in the room.

-Tall lamps can be placed beside right beside the sofa. Use suitable shade material for best effects.

-For a side table lamp, use a broad-base, tall table lamp and place it right beside a sofa higher than the eye-level.

-For a dramatic impact use arching floor lamps positioned in a corner to avoid accidents during movement.