What can I add to my bathroom to make it luxurious?

The present trend in renovating bathrooms is to make it look luxe irrespective of its size. There are several ideas that can be incorporated to make a bathroom look luxurious. One of the important tricks is to add a glass shower enclosure or a half glass panel to create spa look. Bathroom walls can be spruced up with mosaic or brightly-printed tiles. Even exposing piping in the bathrooms can be turned into a decorative feature. The options are endless. Changes of old faucets to modern sleeker versions can also change the look of the bathroom. Extra space can be created and used for storage. If you own a small bathroom where bathtubs can seem difficult to fix, you could try installing a Japanese style soak tub that is shorter in length but deeper. A tub always adds a touch of luxury. Adding mirrors with lovely frames can also add to the luxury element.

What kind of design is popular for the bathroom today?

Using glass and mirrors are a crowd favourite. People are taking a cue from luxury hotels and resorts where there are glass doors going straight to the shower. This not only saves space but also looks good. Even smaller condos and HDB flat can install this feature. Another idea that is making its presence felt is the use of dark colours to create a moody ambience – hence black and grey bathrooms are increasingly being preferred. A feature wall can be created with darker tiles or a monochromatic bathroom can be made to look luxurious with clean lines and reflective surfaces with the right lighting.

How much will I need to create a luxurious bathroom?

To create lay flooring and tiling of walls could cost about $1000. However, it can be done at a cheaper cost by employing freelance workers at $100 an hour. For a professional work, it is better to get a quote from a home décor firm who would be able to provide estimates on the overall renovation depending on the area of the bathroom.