Whether fitted or bespoke or modular, you can find thousands of kitchen images and articles from around the world here. We also help you find the right professional to build your dream luxe kitchen.
Why Do I Want Luxury Kitchen?

Kitchens are a functional element in your house – a place where you prepare food, store it and sometimes serve it too. Most kitchens take care of these elementals. So what exactly is a luxury kitchen and why should you have one? Start by drawing up a wish list for your kitchen. Fully loaded with latest appliances comes right on top of most lists. A two-door refrigerator that doodles between a fridge and a freezer, state of the art ovens, ice makers, multiple dish washers, a commercial grade six burner stove with a barbeque that can vent outside from your high-rise penthouse, personal herb garden, a store room, a scullery (a butler’s pantry) and may be a secondary kitchen, an elaborate dining area, a well-stocked bar in the area connecting the kitchen to the living room, warming drawers (that keep food hot), wine refrigeration units, cappuccino makers, wine-pouring devices and probably a whole lot of other things you may not have imagined. 

How Can I Design Them Perfectly? 

The essence of a luxury kitchen is not just in its equipment but how it exudes from it mere design. All white kitchens are the most popular choice to showcase a classy and stylish finish but recent trends show a leaning towards charcoal or chocolate for the cabinet finishes. To design a luxury kitchen, you need a well coordinated look between all its elements. Start with the flooring. The pure white marbles and wood finishes are there in a lot of kitchens so go for something that has a tint of colour. Similarly go for an exotic stone countertop whose natural design can add the much needed drama in a white kitchen. Steel finishes on white cabinets and high end faucets and knobs give the finishing touch to a luxury kitchen.

