Why Do I Want Luxury Kitchen?

Kitchens are a functional element in your house – a place where you prepare food, store it and sometimes serve it too. Most kitchens take care of these elementals. So what exactly is a luxury kitchen and why should you have one? Start by drawing up a wish list for your kitchen. Fully loaded with latest appliances comes right on top of most lists. A two-door refrigerator that doodles between a fridge and a freezer, state of the art ovens, ice makers, multiple dish washers, a commercial grade six burner stove with a barbeque that can vent outside from your high-rise penthouse, personal herb garden, a store room, a scullery (a butler’s pantry) and may be a secondary kitchen, an elaborate dining area, a well-stocked bar in the area connecting the kitchen to the living room, warming drawers (that keep food hot), wine refrigeration units, cappuccino makers, wine-pouring devices and probably a whole lot of other things you may not have imagined.

How Can I Design Them Perfectly?

The essence of a luxury kitchen is not just in its equipment but how it exudes from it mere design. All white kitchens are the most popular choice to showcase a classy and stylish finish but recent trends show a leaning towards charcoal or chocolate for the cabinet finishes. To design a luxury kitchen, you need a well coordinated look between all its elements. Start with the flooring. The pure white marbles and wood finishes are there in a lot of kitchens so go for something that has a tint of colour. Similarly go for an exotic stone countertop whose natural design can add the much needed drama in a white kitchen. Steel finishes on white cabinets and high end faucets and knobs give the finishing touch to a luxury kitchen.