What is “modular house”?

A modular house saves on time and cost when you want to construct a sturdy and durable home without any compromise on the quality. They are easy to assemble, can be customized, and are self-sufficient shelters which can be equipped to cater to all your livelihood needs. A modular house is a residence built off-site in a factory-like setting. It is built in sections or modules, and finished products are then covered and transported to the construction site for assemblage. Since a modular house is assembled on-site, the installation can be finished usually in a week which makes it faster to build than regular site-built homes. Once a modular house has been placed and installed on its foundations, it cannot be moved. But it can be customized with hundreds of personalized features like ceramic or wooden floors, plumbing fixtures, cabinetry, exterior finishes, roof types, countertops, lighting options and a lot more. A modular house can also be expanded, depending on the size of the family that needs to be housed.

What type of modular house exists?

Modular house is a category of “prefab (prefabricated) modular homes” which also include panelized and precut homes. A prefab modular home is built from wooden beams and steel posts. And as mentioned before, a modular house is entirely built off-site according to a home buyer’s specifications. Lastly, a panelized home is mostly built on-site though the walls are factory constructed. A precut home is crafted from large pieces which are partly built on-site and partly inside factories.

How much do I need to buy one modular house?

A modular house is far more affordable than the usual site-built house. Its shorter build time helps you save money on the overall construction costs. It is also environment-friendly and energy efficient; which will lower your monthly expenses once you start living in it. You can also benefit from a reduction in the cost of interim construction financing. Home inspection would not be required as all the inspections are done in the factory, which will further save costs. Keeping all these factors in mind, it is safe to say that, the cost of buying one modular house is much lower than that required for a site-built house. Another benefit is that, its value appreciates in the same manner as its on-site built counterpart, and you don’t have to worry about depreciation. Just remember that the more complicated the design and specs of a modular home, the higher will be the construction cost.