How can I find some great multi-family house design ideas?

A multi-family house is usually a compact property that needs a lot of clever designing to really bring out the beauty of the space. You can choose any design scheme you want from classic, to modern, to causal, eclectic and even sophisticated. Yet, you must remember to match the proportions of the elements like shelves, mirrors, number of planters, furniture and other details to the space, so that there is a good balance of elements. Use airy materials like cotton or Georgette to make a light statement, and use solid blends for the other tapestries so that they last long. Steer away from too much of pattern play and use white in the colour scheme predominantly. This will make your multi -family house appear more open and spacious than it actually is. In an apartment building, if you are situated on any floor but the ground floor, please make sure that your windowsill planters are placed firmly. They shouldn’t topple and fall on the window sill of the apartment below you, when there is a storm brewing. Also, in apartment buildings or town houses, multi-family houses tend to resemble each other very often. So to make a unique decor statement, bring home furnishing and decorative accents which are a little unique but not jarring to the eye.

How can I make best use of my multi-family house?

Your multi-family house has to work hard for you and your family. An entryway lined with bins for each family member so that a quick stow away of items can happen, a common study area where everyone can use one big table, bunk beds in the children’s room, a dining table fitted with drawers for plenty of storage for your cutlery – these are just a few ideas to make the best use of your multi-family house and its precious space.

How can I get design inspiration for my multi-family house?

