Why are the types of outdoor lighting?

From chandeliers, to stringy lights, to solar lanterns, to hanging lights, there are a plethora of options when it comes to outdoor lighting. However, everything depends on the architecture of your home’s outdoor and what you want to achieve out of the lighting. Here are some ways in which lighting can be used in your outdoor landscape. Lighting your path: This improves the curb appeal and provides safety and security for your home. It also adds a certain touch of elegance to the walkways of your garden or a certain part of your lawn. Decorative lighting: Candles and lanterns are perfect for this. Usually they used to decorate decks, patios, porches or any other outdoor seating area. This is especially popular in Asia. Landscape lighting: This is another type where the lighting showcases the shrubs and trees. It can also be used to highlight features of the house or your outdoor landscape. Depending on which type of outdoor lighting you want to go for, you choose your lights. For example, hanging light are used to illuminate the front doors and light up the porch. Pendant lights add charm to the front entrance of the house. Lanterns and torches are lighting elements that adds to wow factor of the yard. Cove lighting is one other type that can be used to highlight swimming pools and walkways. Long lasting LED bulbs can be used for this purpose.

Where and how should I place outdoor lighting?

There are several interesting spots where outdoor lighting can be placed. Lanterns can be placed on end of the driveway to increase street side visibility. Deck or step lights can be installed for safety along a path. First, identify the areas of the yard and the house that you want illuminated. Decide if you want ambient lighting, task lighting or accent lighting. Good lighting design will be able to layer all three types. Determine how much light is required. Opt for energy saving fixtures and place them according in your outdoor space.