What is outdoor living?

Outdoor living has evolved over the years. Incorporating the outdoors in one’s home is a refreshing new trend that is catching up in Singapore. People have begun creating living rooms and kitchens in the outdoor space of their homes and these places are great to entertain friends and family. Creating a nice lounging area to relax and invite friends over can remarkably provide a new look to the outdoor space at home. Furnishing it with the right furniture and other accessories will make it a warm and cosy place to unwind all through the year.

What type of outdoor living should I get?

Depending on the outdoor space available, you can choose what kind of setting you want. Make sure you have sufficient room outdoors for a living room or a dining area in the backyard, outside the kitchen. Even unused balconies can be used to create an outdoor living space. Whatever be the set up you are planning, it is important to plan ahead. Before creating your outdoor space, make sure you consider the weather and the look you want to achieve. Here are some ideas. The ceiling is optional for outdoor living spaces. Ceilings are necessary when staying dry/cool is a must. However, it also adds a dimension to the space you are trying to create. Sometimes, using walls and ceilings makes a space feel whole. If you trying to create a small area where you want to sit and work, or cosy up, then adding a small garden, a stony patch or a green area makes sense. However, remember you must also have the time to maintain it.

If you want the Mediterranean summery look, consider synthetic rattan furniture and a shade. Being comfortable in your outdoor space is important. Also, keep aesthetics and function in mind when building any outdoor space. If you are living in colder countries and planning an outdoor living area, then create a heat source. Electric heaters or a fireplace makes an outdoor space warm and inviting. If you entertain a lot and want an outdoor dining area, make sure there is sufficient shade by installing some form of shade. Get creative and enjoy your outdoor living space.