What is Patio?

Many people often interchangeably use the terms patio, veranda, balcony, porch, deck and other such terms. They are all similar to an extent that they allow you to enjoy the outdoors in an area adjacent to your home. Among these, the patio is derived from the Spanish word patjo which means courtyard or forecourt. Patios can be created using bricks, paver blocks, tiles, cobbles, concrete or stone slabs. The area generally decorated with plants and contains seating options, sparse outdoor furniture and is used for dining and recreation.

Why Should I Have Patio?

A patio is a great option to give an interesting dimension to your courtyard landscape. Because you can use such a wide array of materials to construct the base of your patio, you can create interesting patio ideas with unique seating material, lighting options and mix of plants. This versatility allows you to create a patio completely different you’re your neighbours even if you both have a space similar in size and structure. Because a patio is made of strong base materials like concrete or stone it requires little in terms of maintenance and can remain reasonably clean. A patio is your personal connect with nature. It allows you to have a green patch within your reach, creating an area to relax and unwind when you are alone. It also offers a perfect space for an evening with close friends or when you are hosting a small private party. The natural freshness and appeal of a patio reduces its sign of aging and its natural elegance adds richness not only adds to value to your landscaping but can increase your property value too. Use stained, stamped or textured concrete or embed it with pebbles or sea glass to make it unique and beautiful.