What is a pergola?

From light shade to a nice garden accessory, pergolas have been used for centuries to create a nice outdoor spot perfect relaxing or entertaining. They also add beauty and elegance to your garden. Usually, pergolas are a like an outdoor room, a framework built with metal or wood that provides shade and light. It can be attached to any building and is without walls. Pergolas are beautiful garden features that can be used to form a shaded walkway, a link between pavilions or to protect an open terrace. They are usually large and open structures and should not be confused with arbours. The common pergola is mostly used as an extension outdoors as a protected and shaded space nestling among greenery. Modern pergolas are designed in a variety of materials like wood, metal, aluminium and fiberglass. It is not necessary to train creepers or climbers on a pergola. It can also be constructed with sturdy material in the garden and seating arrangements can be made underneath the pergola.

Why should I have a pergola?

For those with a spacious back yard or a garden, a pergola is a great feature that can enhance the look of the garden. For garden enthusiasts, the pergola can be used to showcase flowering creepers and for those who entertain, it can bea good space to host an outdoor party. It could also be a great place to relax in one’s own garden. Pergolas are also built to provide privacy to hide an unwanted view in a beautiful manner. It is also a great way to entertain outdoors. If you want an extension of your living area, the pergola can be extended outdoors and attractive seating arrangements can be made that is surrounded with greenery. It enhances the look of the garden by dramatically changing the landscape of the place beautifully.