What should I know before going for a Prefabricated House?

First and foremost, make sure that prefabricated houses are allowed in your locality or community. So check up on existing laws and regulations before you order one such home. Your prefabricated house can be customized and built as per the same structure and design as your dream home. The components and sizes can be decided as per your whim, while the nuances of the structure and the layout of the home within can be based upon your choice and the family size that you plan to fit into this home. You can ask for a classic country style structure or even get a modern day structure with A-line slants for the roof tops as well as glass and acrylic finishes for the walls. Your prefabricated house can be as expansive and luxurious or as compact and minimalistic as you want. So decide on the kind of home you want and get it customized on the prefab manufacturing premises.

What type of prefabricated house can I use?

There are various kinds of prefabricated homes that you can make use of. While the mass produced prefabricated homes are the rage in various European and North American markets, there is also a good market for homes that can be customized to fit your exact needs and budget. Also, you can use modular homes that come in sections for the front, back, sides and various stores, or panel based homes where you can assemble the panels as you go along to make your own custom design. These panels come in various shapes, sizes and hues.

How do I get prefabricated house inspiration?

With a wonderful library of pictures at your disposal, Homify is your veritable treasure trove of ideas. You can also get inspired and create your own ideabook here. This will help you come up with your own unique design for a prefabricated house.