A.Luxe &amp; Co.
Furniture & Accessories in Singapore
    • Made-To-Measure Console Table, A.Luxe & Co. A.Luxe & Co. Living roomShelves
    Made-To-Measure Console Table
    Made-To-Measure Side Table, A.Luxe & Co. A.Luxe & Co. Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Made-To-Measure Side Table
    Acrylic Set, A.Luxe & Co. A.Luxe & Co.
    Acrylic Set
    Acrylic Bedroom Side Table, A.Luxe & Co. A.Luxe & Co.
    Acrylic Bedroom Side Table

    A.Luxe & Co. caters only to the luxury made-to-measure acrylic needs and dreams of our clients. Be it, functional, unique or your very own materials mix combination, or simply just to fit a special type of acrylic design in a special size/space that you are faced with that you just cant find in the ready-to-buy arena. Thats where we come in.  Making your own dream acrylic furniture begins with us.

    Services
    Made-to-measure luxury acrylic furniture under A.Luxe & Co. For more simpler functional acrylic furniture customisation we have float to service you.
    Service areas
    • High-end acrylic services
    • Singapore
    Address
    EastLink at Bedok North Street 5 #03-48
    486132 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-64495287
