A.Luxe & Co. caters only to the luxury made-to-measure acrylic needs and dreams of our clients. Be it, functional, unique or your very own materials mix combination, or simply just to fit a special type of acrylic design in a special size/space that you are faced with that you just cant find in the ready-to-buy arena. Thats where we come in. Making your own dream acrylic furniture begins with us.