A.Luxe & Co. caters only to the luxury made-to-measure acrylic needs and dreams of our clients. Be it, functional, unique or your very own materials mix combination, or simply just to fit a special type of acrylic design in a special size/space that you are faced with that you just cant find in the ready-to-buy arena. Thats where we come in. Making your own dream acrylic furniture begins with us.
- Services
- Made-to-measure luxury acrylic furniture under A.Luxe & Co. For more simpler functional acrylic furniture customisation we have float to service you.
- Service areas
- High-end acrylic services
- Singapore
- Address
-
EastLink at Bedok North Street 5 #03-48
486132 Singapore
Singapore
+65-64495287