Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
HYLA Architects
Architects in Singapore
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Well of Light, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
    Well of Light, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern bathroom
    Well of Light, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern bathroom
    +29
    Well of Light
    Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
    Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern walls & floors
    Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern pool
    +7
    Bridge Over Water
    Natural Geometry, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
    Natural Geometry, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
    Natural Geometry, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
    +5
    Natural Geometry

    HYLA Architects is an award-winning architecture firm whose works strive to be timeless, unique and personal. Our experience lies strongly in designing high end landed residential projects. The design belief has won the firm numerous awards.

    Services
    architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand
    Company awards
    Singapore Institure of Architects Design Award; URA Architectural Heritage Awards
    Address
    47 Ann Siang Road #02-01
    069720 Singapore
    Singapore
    +63-242488 www.hyla.com.sg
    Legal disclosure

    HYLA Architects is an award-winning architectural practice headed and founded by Principal Architect Han Loke Kwang. HYLA’s work seeks to be timeless, unique and personal. Our experience lies strongly in designing high end landed residential projects. The design belief has won the firm numerous awards including the Singapore Institute of Architect’s Design Award and Architectural Heritage Awards by URA. Our work is regularly featured in monographs and magazines internationally, including the Phaidon Atlas of 21st Century World Architecture. To be selected as one of the 1,000 exemplary works of architecture around the world is indeed a humbling accolade.

    Reviews

    Ellyn Goh
    11 months ago
    Rajiv Bafna
    over 3 years ago
    Marie Tang
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element