HYLA Architects is an award-winning architectural practice headed and founded by Principal Architect Han Loke Kwang. HYLA’s work seeks to be timeless, unique and personal. Our experience lies strongly in designing high end landed residential projects. The design belief has won the firm numerous awards including the Singapore Institute of Architect’s Design Award and Architectural Heritage Awards by URA. Our work is regularly featured in monographs and magazines internationally, including the Phaidon Atlas of 21st Century World Architecture. To be selected as one of the 1,000 exemplary works of architecture around the world is indeed a humbling accolade.