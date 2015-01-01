Clare Haxby is a British Contemporary Artist currently living in Singapore. Clare loves to work on large bespoke mixed media paintings on canvas, she builds up her paintings with acrylic, collage, printmaking and sometimes vintage stamps or gold & silver leaf. Some of Clare's large pieces take months to complete, but she also makes many of her paintings available in Limited Edition Fine Art Prints, making her collections accessible to a wider group of art lovers and collectors.

Shop Limited Edition Fine Art Prints at www.clarehaxby.com