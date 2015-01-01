Your browser is out-of-date.

Clare Haxby Art Studio
Artists & Artisans in Singpoare
    Art For Children
    Clare Haxby Art Studio - Singapore Collections

    Clare Haxby is a British Contemporary Artist currently living in Singapore. Clare loves to work on large bespoke mixed media paintings on canvas, she builds up her paintings with acrylic, collage, printmaking and sometimes vintage stamps or gold & silver leaf.  Some of Clare's large pieces take months to complete, but she also makes many of her paintings available in Limited Edition Fine Art Prints, making her collections accessible to a wider group of art lovers and collectors.

    Shop Limited Edition Fine Art Prints at www.clarehaxby.com

    Services
    • Fine Art
    • Limited Edition Art Prints
    • Private Commissions
    • Art Licensing
    Service areas
    Singpoare and International
    Address
    41 Malcolm Road
    308 276 Singpoare
    Singapore
    +693265502 www.clarehaxby.com
