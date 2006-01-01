We offer Famous Brands, Authentic Designs and a true quality slice of Scandinavia.

Danish Design is a Singapore based furniture store and we are the exclusive distributor of many famous Scandinavian brands. The company was founded in 2006 and has since been expanding to provide our customers with more options to meet their needs.

We truly appreciate the Danish and broader Scandinavian approach to furniture design and furniture making. The fundamental principle of Scandinavian design has been to prioritize functionality whilst retaining the grace and beauty of the design. That is form follows function.

This means the furniture from the famous brands we offer is excellent in quality and does what it says it is going to do. The chairs are fabulous to sit on for long dinners, the sofa comfort is excellent for years and the design is classic and elegant. We do not compromise on comfort or quality, all our furniture lasts a long time which makes it the most ecological purchase.