Legal disclosure

Agnes Xue is a founding partner of JIA Studios LLP where she supports in art direction and strategic processes with clients. Being a Red-Dot award-winning designer and holding with a PhD in Industrial Design, Agnes has held multi-portfolio across academia, operations and management at the National University of Singapore, Siemens Medical Instruments, INEX Innovations Exchange P/L, the Design Singapore Council and A*Star. In her personal capacity, she volunteers as the Honorary Treasurer of the Lupus Association Singapore.

Jackie Lai was trained in Marine Engineering before accumulating over 12 years of extensive experience in the interior design industry principally servicing enterprises as a consultant, contractor and project manager. He is the Founder of JIA Studios LLP and Copper Design Associates P/L where he is also the Director/Principle Designer. Jackie is a passionate about shifting paradigms and applying creative solutions…all to see his clients succeed. Jackie’s efforts in business have received the 2012 Singapore Promising SME 500 Awards.