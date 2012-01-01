Your browser is out-of-date.

JIA Studios LLP
Interior Architects in Singapore
Projects

    A residence in Yong An Park
    OFFICE FOR SILVER BULLION
    A Residence at Reflections at Keppel Bay

    JIA Studios LLP is an interior architect design studio specialised in architectural 3d visualization, creating high quality, photorealistic marketing images for use in posters, promotional literature, or for new launches. We design and visualise for direct residential or commercial owners, designers, architects and property developers across Singapore and Asia-Pacific region..

    • JIa Studios LLP is a boutique design studio specialised in architectural 3d visualization
    • creating high quality
    • photorealistic marketing images for use in posters
    • promotional literature
    • or for new launches. We design and visualise for direct residential or commercial owners
    • designers
    • architects and property developers across Singapore and the world
    • Singapore
    • China
    • Malaysia
    • australia
    JIA STUDIOS is a winner of the Singapore Promising SME 500 Awards 2012, Red-Dot design award
    81 Ubi Avenue 4 #09-12 UB One Building
    408830 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-66049012 www.jiastudios.com
    Agnes Xue is a founding partner of JIA Studios LLP where she supports in art direction and strategic processes with clients. Being a Red-Dot award-winning designer and holding with a PhD in Industrial Design, Agnes has held multi-portfolio across academia, operations and management at the National University of Singapore, Siemens Medical Instruments, INEX Innovations Exchange P/L, the Design Singapore Council and A*Star. In her personal capacity, she volunteers as the Honorary Treasurer of the Lupus Association Singapore.

    Jackie Lai was trained in Marine Engineering before accumulating over 12 years of extensive experience in the interior design industry principally servicing enterprises as a consultant, contractor and project manager. He is the Founder of JIA Studios LLP and Copper Design Associates P/L where he is also the Director/Principle Designer. Jackie is a passionate about shifting paradigms and applying creative solutions…all to see his clients succeed. Jackie’s efforts in business have received the 2012 Singapore Promising SME 500 Awards.

