MIB
Architects in Batam
    Bukit Permata

    MIB is one of the best solution for ONE STOP DESIGN in Architecture and Interior Renovation company.Which located in Batam (KEPRI-INDONESIA). Most of all we provide best in Quality, services and value for all our client.

    Our Expertise:

    - Planning

    - Free Consultation

    - Architecture- Interior Design & Carpentry Works

    - 3D Animation For Architecture

    - Supplies Of Construction Materials

    - Interior & Architecture Products

    - Customize Furnitures With Automatic System Or Not

    - Design Products such as:

    a) Designer Tiles/Marble & Granite etc

    b) Laminate Flooring/Parket

    c) Laminate Formica/Omega

    d) Curtain/Gorden

    e) Solid Surface/Marble Top

    We Are Your Best Solution To Solve Your Design:

    -Hotels

    - Apartments

    - KTV- Commercial Buildings

    - Shopping Centre

    - Office- Home

    - School

    - Resort & Villas

    - Public Building

    - Yacht Interiors & Repairs

    Batam
    Address
    Batam
    Singapore
    www.mib-designers.com
