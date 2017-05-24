Deirdre Renniers Interior Design is an integrated design studio providing architectural and interior design solutions in the leisure, hospitality, and commercial sectors, with projects in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. We have creative experience in a variety of interior design disciplines, countries, and cultures. This scope of experience has enabled a philosophy of design integrity and cultural sensitivity. We are committed to providing our clients with a solution that is driven by passion and expertise.

Our approach is multidisciplinary and covers all the design aspects of a given project from interior design to furniture, product, and branding. Our focus is a holistic and simplistic design philosophy. We concentrate on the following areas of design:

Hospitality - hotels, resorts, and restaurants; Spa with particular expertise in spa design; Corporate - interior design planning and corporate identity; Residential - interior design solutions for residential development projects Yacht with particular expertise in yacht design Furniture Design – as unique part of integrated design package; Branding as part of the design package