Deirdre Renniers Interior Design is an integrated design studio providing architectural and interior design solutions in the leisure, hospitality, and commercial sectors, with projects in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. We have creative experience in a variety of interior design disciplines, countries, and cultures. This scope of experience has enabled a philosophy of design integrity and cultural sensitivity. We are committed to providing our clients with a solution that is driven by passion and expertise.
Our approach is multidisciplinary and covers all the design aspects of a given project from interior design to furniture, product, and branding. Our focus is a holistic and simplistic design philosophy. We concentrate on the following areas of design:
Hospitality - hotels, resorts, and restaurants; Spa with particular expertise in spa design; Corporate - interior design planning and corporate identity; Residential - interior design solutions for residential development projects Yacht with particular expertise in yacht design Furniture Design – as unique part of integrated design package; Branding as part of the design package
- Service areas
- Singapore and Cape Town
- Company awards
- Chi Spa—
- 2010 Travel + Leisure Magazine, Southeast Asia—Top 10 World’s Best Hotel Spas in Asia (Ranked 7th)
- 2010 Global Traveller Magazine, US—Top 10 Best Spas in the World (Ranked 2nd)
- 2009 by SpaFinder.com, US—The World’s Top 10 Sexiest Spas
- 2007 Travel+Leisure Magazine—Top 10 World’s Best Spas in Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East
- 2006 The Ultimate Spa Guide, Singapore—The Best New Spa
- 2005 Baccarat Asiaspa Awards—Urban Spa of the Year & Spa Interior of the Year
- Tea Trails—
- Trip Advisor Traveler's Choice 2012 Awards—Winner Best All Inclusive Resort, Asia
- Trip Advisor Traveler's Choice 2010 Awards—Top 10 All Inclusive Resorts in the World & Top 10 Luxury Hotels in Asia
- Trip Advisor Traveler's Choice 2009 Awards—Winner Best Hidden Gems, Asia & Best All-Inclusive, World
- Conde Nast Traveller Hot List 2006—Best New Hotels in the World
- Address
-
Corner Dock & Portswood Rd V&A Waterfront Cape Town 8001
8001 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-211403534 www.deirdrerenniers.com