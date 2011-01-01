We are Committed to Service Excellence with Integrity and Accountability. We listen to our clients' needs and do our utmost to meet our clients' expectations. We take pride in offering our sincere feedback, solutions, and critical analysis so that our clients could tap on our expertise to make sound decisions to meet their expectations.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Service areas
- Singapore
- Company awards
- Successful Entrepreneur 2011
- Address
-
400 Balestier Rd, Balestier Plaza #01-24
329802 Singapore
Singapore
+82-08901 www.designerhouse.com.sg