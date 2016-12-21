Your browser is out-of-date.

Il Pezzo Mancante Srl
Interior Designers & Decorators in Florence
    • Philippe Starck presents his new project for Rosewood Sao Paulo at Cidade Matarazzo, Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl SpaFurniture
    Philippe Starck presents his new project for Rosewood Sao Paulo at Cidade Matarazzo, Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Dining roomLighting
    Philippe Starck presents his new project for Rosewood Sao Paulo at Cidade Matarazzo, Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Dining roomLighting
    +2
    Philippe Starck presents his new project for Rosewood Sao Paulo at Cidade Matarazzo
    Il Pezzo 10 Console , Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl
    Il Pezzo 10 Console , Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Living roomSide tables & trays
    Il Pezzo 10 Console , Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Study/officeDesks
    +1
    Il Pezzo 10 Console
    Il Pezzo 3 Long Chandelier, Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Dining roomLighting
    Il Pezzo 3 Long Chandelier, Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Il Pezzo 3 Long Chandelier, Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Living roomLighting
    +5
    Il Pezzo 3 Long Chandelier
    Il Pezzo 9 Credenza , Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Il Pezzo 9 Credenza , Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    Il Pezzo 9 Credenza , Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    +1
    Il Pezzo 9 Credenza
    Il Pezzo 6 Table , Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Dining roomTables
    Il Pezzo 6 Table , Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Dining roomTables
    Il Pezzo 6 Table , Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Dining roomTables
    +8
    Il Pezzo 6 Table
    Il Pezzo 5 Cabinets and Shelves , Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Living roomShelves
    Il Pezzo 5 Cabinets and Shelves , Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Living roomShelves
    Il Pezzo 5 Cabinets and Shelves , Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Il Pezzo Mancante Srl Living roomShelves
    +2
    Il Pezzo 5 Cabinets and Shelves
    Show all 30 projects

    Il Pezzo Mancante ("The Missing Piece") was born in 2010, created by Cosimo Terzani and Barbara Bertocci. Inspired from their passion for quality raw materials and an innate love for their homeland, Tuscany, they create a world made of authenticity and vision in which you can rediscover an extraordinary rich artisan culture.It’s a world that celebrates the beauty of handcrafted pieces; tangible works of art designed to express warmth and “familiar feel”.The solid wood, the brass castings, the hand-blown crystal and the marble sourced from the finest Carrara quarries, are not just icons from the past but symbols of timeless intelligence and elegance rediscovered in modern life.Il Pezzo Mancante is an atelier that designs and creates unique pieces, a world of memory, material, touch, illuminating the senses. Thoughtful elegance and passion; a place where you can watch, think, do and look for something missing: Il Pezzo Mancante ("The Missing Piece" in english).

    Services
    Interior design and Luxury furnitures
    Service areas
    Florence
    Address
    Via Rocca Tedalda, 31
    50136 Florence
    Italy
    +39-0553989901 www.ilpezzomancante.com
