Il Pezzo Mancante ("The Missing Piece") was born in 2010, created by Cosimo Terzani and Barbara Bertocci. Inspired from their passion for quality raw materials and an innate love for their homeland, Tuscany, they create a world made of authenticity and vision in which you can rediscover an extraordinary rich artisan culture.It’s a world that celebrates the beauty of handcrafted pieces; tangible works of art designed to express warmth and “familiar feel”.The solid wood, the brass castings, the hand-blown crystal and the marble sourced from the finest Carrara quarries, are not just icons from the past but symbols of timeless intelligence and elegance rediscovered in modern life.Il Pezzo Mancante is an atelier that designs and creates unique pieces, a world of memory, material, touch, illuminating the senses. Thoughtful elegance and passion; a place where you can watch, think, do and look for something missing: Il Pezzo Mancante ("The Missing Piece" in english).